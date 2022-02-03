CPSC Injury and Fatality Report Shows, Despite Some Progress, Need for TV and Furniture Tip-Over Prevention Remains Strong

CPSC Injury and Fatality Report Shows, Despite Some Progress, Need for TV and Furniture Tip-Over Prevention Remains Strong

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Before Americans settle in to enjoy winter entertainment – from Olympic competition to Super Bowl LVI – the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) urges parents and caregivers to protect their children from tip-over injury or death, by anchoring their TVs and furniture to the wall.



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) (PRNewswire)

A new CPSC report on furniture, TV, and appliance tip-over injuries and fatalities shows an estimated annual average (2018-2020) of 22,500 Americans required hospital emergency-department treatment for tip-over injuries, nearly 44% of whom were children under 18 years of age.

The report found that since 2000, there have been 581 tip-over fatalities involving furniture, TVs, or appliances, of which 472 were children (81%, ages 17 years and younger). Among the report's other findings:

71% of all child fatalities involved a television

62% of fatalities of all age groups involved a television

55% of fatalities involved people being crushed, and

Head injuries accounted for 66% of fatalities.

Now in its seventh year, CPSC's campaign, AnchorIt!, educating consumers about the hazards associated with furniture, TV, and appliance tip-overs, is showing signs of progress; yet there is far more work to be done. From 2011 to 2020, there has been a 55% decrease in all emergency department-treated, tip-over injuries among all ages. This decline in the estimated overall number of injuries is largely due to the decline in tip-over injuries involving a TV.

"We're pleased to see the decrease in tip-over injuries over time. However, annually, thousands of children are still injured, and far too many die due to this hazard. People either don't know about the risks, or they think it can't happen when an adult is nearby," said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric. "Most anti-tip-over kits cost less than $20 and can be installed in fewer than 20 minutes. We urge parents and caregivers to protect their children and families and make the time to secure heavy items in their homes."

CPSC's Anchor It! campaign released a PSA safety video that includes real-life footage of children and falling furniture, incidents that could have been fatal. Media can download the video: " Even When You're Watching ."

According to the Consumer Technology Association, Americans purchased nearly 45 million new TVs in 2021, meaning there are now millions of new tip-over risks in homes nationwide. While the risk of tip-over incidents is pervasive, the preventative measures are surprisingly easy. For peace of mind, the CPSC's Anchor It! campaign website outlines three simple steps designed to reduce the risk of a tip-over incident. Learn how to anchor furniture safely here.

CPSC urges all adults to take essential steps to protect their families from dangerous tip-over risks:

Anchor TVs and furniture, such as bookcases and dressers, securely to the wall.

Always place TVs on a sturdy, low base, and push the TV back as far as possible, particularly if anchoring is not possible.

Avoid displaying or storing items, such as toys and remotes, where kids may be tempted to climb to reach for them.

Store heavier items on lower shelves, or in lower drawers.

If purchasing a new TV, consider recycling older ones not currently in use. If moving the older TV to another room, be sure it is anchored to the wall properly.

Keep TV and cable cords out of reach of children.

Even when TVs and furniture are anchored, adult supervision is still recommended.

About Anchor It!

CPSC launched its Anchor It! campaign in 2015, in collaboration with families who have experienced tip-over incidents, to help other families avoid the dangers of falling furniture and TVs.

Rates of injury and fatalities from tip-overs are higher than most people could imagine.

Anchor It! promotes how-to guides for life-saving preventative actions for consumers.

Anchor It! works with many manufacturers to encourage them to provide anchors with their products, and with home improvement stores and websites to carry affordable anchoring kits.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products for nearly 50 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:

Visit CPSC.gov

email alerts : Sign up to receive our

Facebook , Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC Follow us on, Instagramand Twitter

Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov

Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

media specialist . Contact a

Release Number: 22-070

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission