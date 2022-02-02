Yext Drives Personalization with AI-Powered Search Solutions for Healthcare Providers and Facilities

By personalizing first- and third-party search experiences with the help of AI, healthcare organizations can identify and address unique patient needs -- and increase conversions in the process.

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, today announced opportunities for healthcare organizations to drive personalized journeys to their providers and facilities with AI search.

With 4 in 5 consumers using search engines to find local information,* it's critical for healthcare organizations to equip themselves with the tools to answer every patient's unique needs. Yext's search platform offers healthcare organizations a suite of solutions to optimize both first- and third-party search experiences with AI, making it possible for them to actually understand what patients are looking for and personalize their journey from there. Patients receive helpful, accurate answers, while the organizations benefit from increased conversions, insights, and trust.

"Healthcare organizations are starting to understand that every experience is a personal one — from the moment of a patient's unique diagnosis, to the resources used and searches made to find care, to the actual experience in getting care," said Carrie Liken, Head of Industry for Healthcare at Yext. "The AI-powered tools Yext offers will allow all healthcare organizations to understand how to serve their patients on an individualized level through search and drive a better patient experience overall."

With Yext's platform, healthcare organizations have the power to:

Unify and syndicate data: Even if their provider and facility data is strewn across multiple sources, healthcare organizations can consolidate all of it into one Yext knowledge graph, a search-friendly database of answers. Whenever an update is made to data in the knowledge graph, that change will be instantly pushed to listings on more than 250 of the most popular search engines, maps, voice assistants, and more.





Drive AI search experiences: By implementing Yext's AI-powered site search solution, healthcare organizations can deliver the same search experience that patients expect from Google, on their own platforms. Yext's AI search understands the natural language questions that patients ask on their website and responds with direct answers, including rich snippets, healthcare provider profiles, FAQs, maps, and more — not a list of hyperlinks to scroll through.





Capture intent: For patients who prefer to start their journeys on third-party platforms, healthcare organizations can leverage Yext's search optimized landing pages for providers and facilities to drive unbranded searches (searches that don't mention a specific organization name) to their website.





Inform through evaluation: Using Yext's reputation management tools, healthcare organizations can monitor, respond, and generate reviews to instill trust, attract more patients, and improve their search ranking.

Yext has long been optimizing its AI search solutions for healthcare, among other industries. Most recently, it announced the availability of Find-a-Doc , an AI-powered search solution for healthcare organizations to improve the pre-appointment patient experience and for patients to identify the right provider for their needs on an organization's website.

Click here to learn more about Yext's revolutionary healthcare search solutions.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

