TRANSFORM WEIGHT LOSS PARTNERS WITH PORTLAND'S PEARL SURGICENTER

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transform Weight Loss, LLC has partnered with Pearl SurgiCenter, LLC to expand their range of health and wellness programs to include weight loss programs and procedures designed to help patients achieve and maintain their lifetime weight loss goals. Founded by renowned weight loss specialist Peter Billing MD FACS, Transform Weight Loss offers personalized, clinically-supervised weight loss services, delivered virtually or in-person. Programs are available for people trying to lose those last 10 pounds or hundreds of pounds.
Each Transform Weight Loss location is state-of-the-art, with a full range of customized weight loss and cosmetic surgery procedures including:
- Nutritional Counseling
- Transform Weight Loss App
- Motivational Coaching
- Online Community Group
- Metabolic testing
- Laboratory Testing
- Bariatrician visits
- Dietitian visits
- Supplements
- Meal plans
- Weight Loss Medications
- Physician-directed supervision
- Gastric balloon
- Gastric sleeve
- Gastric bypass
- Gastric Revision Procedures
Transform provides medically supervised bariatric procedures for BMI >30, 50 pounds overweight or more. These can be done as a same day case procedures in our state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center located in the Portland Pearl.
Dr. Peter Billing, the founder of Transform Weight Loss, performed the first worldwide sleeve gastrectomy in their ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in 2008. Since then, he has done thousands of ASC bariatric procedures and authored several peer-reviewed clinical studies on the safety of same day case sleeve gastrectomy. He is a national and international speaker and a consultant for Medtronic and Ethicon, as well as an innovator in bariatric surgery and has several firsts to his credit in bariatric surgery.
