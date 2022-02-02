Extreme Networks Bolsters Cloud, Service Provider Expertise with New Global Sales Leadership

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced new leadership across its global sales organization, naming Scott Peterson as Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales and Mark Dellavalle as Senior Vice President of Global Systems Engineering. Both will report to Chief Revenue Officer Joe Vitalone.

As Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales, Peterson will be responsible for driving growth in Extreme's global channel program and partner go-to-market strategy. A proven industry leader with over 20 years of experience in technology sales, Peterson previously served as Chief Revenue Officer at Mitel. Prior, he spent 15 years at Verizon in a variety of roles. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Colorado, a Juris Doctor from the University of Iowa College of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the University of Iowa.

"Scott brings the energy, experience and leadership Extreme needs to broaden its portfolio and reach as we transition the company to a SaaS business," said Joe Vitalone, Chief Revenue Officer at Extreme. "His diverse background as a consultant, sales executive and time at Verizon will greatly benefit Extreme and our partners as we continue to grow market share."

As Senior Vice President of Global Systems Engineering, Dellavalle will lead the systems engineering team, further strengthening Extreme's industry-leading team of trusted technical advisors. He joined Extreme in 2019 as part of the Aerohive acquisition and has more than 30 years of experience in systems and sales engineering. Prior to Aerohive, Dellavalle held multiple global leadership roles at Cisco Systems. He holds a technical degree from DeVry Technical Institute in Computer Science and Electronics, as well as several industry certifications.

"Mark's knowledge of our markets and how to effectively solve customers' challenges has contributed significantly to Extreme's success and why we've tapped him to drive our systems engineering function forward. His team will play a critical role in helping our customers fully understand the impact that our solutions have on their business," Vitalone said.

