CrossCountry Consulting Expands New York Accounting Advisory Leadership Team Iris Chan's extensive technical accounting and corporate transactions experience will continue to expand CrossCountry's growth in the New York market

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced that technical accounting and capital markets expert Iris Chan has been appointed Partner in the firm's New York office. Utilizing her deep industry knowledge and experience across a variety of complex accounting and transactions areas, Chan will be responsible for client delivery, strategy, and practice and business development.

Chan has over 20 years of experience advising public and private companies in a wide range of industries. Her hands-on approach to assisting clients with complex technical accounting matters and capital market transactions including IPOs, special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), and divestiture and merger situations greatly expands the depth of CrossCountry's Accounting Advisory services in the New York market.

"Financial reporting and technical accounting are foundational to all organizations. Iris's experience and expertise will serve to greatly enhance CrossCountry's delivery of these services in the dynamic New York region," said Bruce Klein, New York Office Lead at CrossCountry Consulting. "She is deeply respected by her clients and delivery teams and is a wonderful fit with our collaborative and people-focused culture."

"There is a tremendous demand for finance and accounting advisory services in today's economy and the New York market is full of industry-leading organizations. I look forward to working with the CrossCountry team to provide high-caliber services to our clients," said Iris Chan. "I am inspired by the firm's focus on providing our employees and clients a better experience, and look forward to working with Bruce and the rest of the team."

Most recently, Chan served as Partner at Connor Group where she helped build the firm's New York Technical Accounting and IPO practices. Prior to that, she worked in PwC's Assurance practice where she managed the financial statement audits of private and public companies in a variety of industries including publishing, media, technology, and manufacturing.

