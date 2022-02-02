Cadi's Retail Technology is Game-changing for Golf

CARLSBAD, Calif. , Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golf retail is about to change forever. What's more, golf is not the only industry that is set for disruption. Meet Cadi, golf's new autonomous retail platform set to transform how golf clubs are curated, purchased, and distributed.

You may have heard or read about Cadi's truly innovative technology (as seen in Forbes and Yahoo! Finance). Cadi allows golfers to try clubs before buying right on the golf course. Users get the whole experience of playing eighteen holes with any club they want, then decide to either buy, exchange, or return the club. You may not know that Cadi offers this same innovative experience on its e-commerce platform as well, with clubs shipped directly to your door or picked up from a local Cadi Kiosk.

How does this happen? In two parts - first, Cadi is building out micro warehouses equipped with proprietary technology that tracks and manages the distribution of all clubs in the Cadi system, including clubs previously used or demoed. From this system, Cadi can distribute clubs to any kiosk or ship directly to the end-user. Second, Cadi offers golfers an interactive, online community platform for golfers to compare themselves to other golfers of similar skill sets, using their experience and performance with clubs to evaluate purchase decisions.

What does this mean for the golfer in the market for new clubs? An experience not possible before Cadi. Even more exciting, anyone can invest in this unique opportunity, starting at $250! Learn more about investment opportunities with Cadi by visiting startengine.com/cadi.

