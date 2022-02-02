<span class="legendSpanClass">The retailer currently features many multi-cultural brands in-store and online, with more to be added in 2022</span>

Belk Adds More Diverse-Owned Brands to Vendor Lineup in Commitment to Advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts <span class="legendSpanClass">The retailer currently features many multi-cultural brands in-store and online, with more to be added in 2022</span>

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To further its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, Belk is once again expanding its list of vendors with the addition of more than a dozen diverse-owned brands. The brands – which feature an array of products across home, apparel, beauty, and accessory categories – celebrate and honor the cultures of underrepresented communities.

"Diversifying our product offerings is a key focus," said Chris Kolbe, EVP, Chief Merchandising Officer at Belk. "We want our customers to feel represented and at home when they shop at Belk through the products they use and the clothes they wear. By partnering with a diverse group of business owners, we're able to do just that, while also fueling the next generation of entrepreneurs."

This Black History Month also marks the one-year anniversary of the launch of Belk's Culture Shop, a curated boutique on Belk.com that supports and celebrates the culture of underrepresented communities year-round, which includes multiple Black-owned brands. The initiative was created in 2021 by Belk's Black business resource group, B.R.I.G.H.T., in partnership with their Director of Diversity and Inclusion, to build upon the diversity of the retailer's product offerings and vendors.

"The Culture Shop goes beyond category growth and new offerings," said Nir Patel, Belk CEO. "It's about the creators and visionaries behind the brands and the communities they represent. We're extremely proud of the expansion of our inventory, and will continue to actively add new diverse brands that best represent our customers and communities."

The newly added brands were created to reflect the personal experiences of the creators, like Eu'Genia Shea, a beauty brand founded by a mother-daughter duo to support and empower women across the globe. Similarly, Tones of Melanin was created by Norfolk State University grad Ashley Jones to bring awareness to more than 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities nationwide by merging streetwear with collegiate wear. SPGBK Watches, founded by two childhood friends, draws upon the strength and inspiration from the community, culture, and childhood experienced by its founders growing up in Fayetteville, N.C.

"As HBCU graduates, we're extremely proud of Belk's commitment to our community," said Kwame Molden, Co-Founder of SPGBK Watches. "Teaming up with them allows us to not only provide our customers with more access to our watches throughout the Southeast, but to build on our passion for diversity through Belk's Culture Shop. I used to shop at Belk in Fayetteville, North Carolina with my mother growing up, and to see our watches in stores now, feels like a dream."

