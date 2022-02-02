AWH to Hold Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a leading multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday March 8, 2022, at 5:00PM ET following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after market close.

The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 1 (888) 390-0605 with conference ID: 89101163. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of AWH website at https://awholdings.com/investors and will be archived for replay.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS DATE: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 TIME: 5:00 PM Eastern Time WEBCAST: Click to Access DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1 (888) 390-0605 CONFERENCE ID: 89101163 REPLAY: 1-888-390-0541

Replay Code: 101163 #

Available until 12:00AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 15th, 2022

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

Illinois , Michigan , Ohio , Massachusetts , and New Jersey . AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes Ozone branded products. For more information, visit AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in, and. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes Ozone branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com

