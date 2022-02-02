Apex Entertainment® Announces Second Student Athlete Partnership with Megan Carney

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Entertainment®, located at Destiny USA in Syracuse, NY, has reached a marketing partnership with Syracuse University Lacrosse senior, Megan Carney, after last year's policy change from the NCAA officials that enables student-athletes to earn money off their names, images and likeness (NIL). Apex Entertainment® is part of Westford, MA based RAVentures® Hospitality Group which owns and operates multiple growing brands.

Apex Destiny USA (PRNewswire)

Carney, captain for the 2022 season, was named All-American by All-ACC, the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA), and USA Lacrosse Magazine. With a long history of having a competitive edge, Apex Entertainment® is the perfect place for her to compete off the field.

"I like to come to Apex, play games in the arcade, hang out with my teammates and just enjoy the fun!" said Carney. "It's always exciting to challenge each other in the different attractions."

"We are incredibly excited to have a powerful young woman such as Meg to represent our brand. Not only is she an accomplished athlete on the field, but her outgoing personality and drive to inspire young athletes and girls is something we strive for with ourselves, our team and our community," said Amy Reinert, Chief Marketing Officer for RAVentures® Hospitality Group.

Apex Entertainment®, which first opened in Destiny USA in December 2018, is a family entertainment center that is 55,000 square feet of pure fun! It features 24 bowling lanes and attractions such as a large arcade, laser tag, bumper cars, axe throwing and more. Apex also features a full-service restaurant and boasts the largest meeting space in Destiny USA that is ideal for corporate outings and special occasions such as birthday & holiday parties. Visit www.apexentertainment.com/syracuse for additional information.

All-American Megan Carney at Apex Entertainment, Destiny USA in Syracuse, New York (PRNewswire)

