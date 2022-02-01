Kalera and Agrico to Host Investor Call Wednesday, February 2, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalera AS (Euronext Growth Oslo: KAL, Bloomberg: KSLLF) will host an Investor call with Agrico on Wednesday, February 02 from 8:00 am to 9:00 am Eastern Standard Time. The leadership team will provide a deeper understanding of the merger that was announced Monday, January 31, 2022.

The key member's from Kalera's leadership team to present consist of:

The link for the webcast and presentation will be available on the company's website. https://kalera.com/investors/

To access the call 1-888-270-2148 (within the United States ) of 1-412-902-6510 (outside of the United States ). Ask to join Kalera's call.

A replay of this call will be available at 1-877-344-7529 (within the United States ) or 1-412-317-0088 (outside of the United States . The replay access code is 3106306

A replay of the webcast will also be available at https://kalera.com/investors/

About Kalera:

Kalera is a vertical farming company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company produces fresh, nutritious, and excellent tasting leafy greens with minimal environmental impact. It has spent several years optimizing plant nutrient formulas and developing an advanced automation and data acquisition system with Internet of Things, cloud, big data analytics and artificial intelligence. Kalera currently operates farms in Orlando (Florida), Atlanta (Georgia), Houston (Texas), and Kuwait. More information is available at https://www.Kalera.com/.

Contact:

Eric Birge

ir@kalera.com

313-309-9500

