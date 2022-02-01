Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES DATES FOR THE EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announces that it will release its operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021, after the market closes on February 28, 2022.

Conference Call:
Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:

Live webcast: http://ir.centerspacehomes.com

Live Conference Call


Conference Call Replay

Tuesday, March 1, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET


Replay available until March 15, 2022

USA Toll Free Number

1-844-200-6205


USA Toll Free Number

1-866-813-9403

International Toll-Free Number

1-929-526-1599


International Toll-Free Number

44-204-525-0658

Canada Toll Free Number

1-833-950-0062


Canada Toll Free Number

1-226-828-7578

Conference Number

130830


Conference Number

848822

About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 84 apartment communities consisting of 14,848 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Emily Miller, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or IR@centerspacehomes.com.

Contact Information
Emily Miller, Investor Relations
Phone : (701) 837-7104
E-mail : IR@centerspacehomes.com

