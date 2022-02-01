Ball Corporation Recognized in Top 1 Percent of Industry by S&P Global in The Sustainability Yearbook 2022

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) received the Gold Class and Industry Mover Awards in the S&P Global 2022 Sustainability Yearbook for its sustainability practices across the company's packaging and aerospace businesses. This annual assessment is one of the most comprehensive global databases on corporate sustainability. Ball's inclusion is a result of the company placing within the top 1% in the packaging and containers industry and achieving the strongest improvement of S&P Global ESG Scores in its industry.

"At Ball, sustainability is embedded in how we make business decisions each day, including how we deliver packaging solutions to our customers, support our employees, and engage with the communities in which we operate, while working towards true circularity for our industry," said Dan Fisher, President and CEO-elect, Ball Corporation. "We are honored to receive this recognition from S&P Global, and I believe it further proves the impact we will realize through our 2030 sustainability goals."

Ball Corporation's 2030 Sustainability Goals are intended to drive action on 10 social and environmental areas: health; safety and well-being; diversity and inclusion; talent development; employee experience; community; real circularity; climate leadership; material health; resource efficiency; and responsible sourcing. The company accelerated these goals in 2021.

"We congratulate Ball on its Gold and Industry Mover Award in The Sustainability Yearbook 2022, which showcases the best performing companies among industry peers and in terms of financially material ESG metrics," said Manjit Jus, Managing Director, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global. "With over 7,000 companies assessed, an inclusion in the yearbook is a true statement of corporate sustainability excellence."

To issue the annual Sustainability Yearbook, S&P Global uses a Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) to analyze the performance of companies across the world from an economic, environmental, and social perspective. The Sustainability Yearbook 2022 is based on the 2021 CSA in which 7,554 companies in 61 industries were assessed. Ball is one of 41 companies in the Packaging and Containers industry.

In November 2021, Ball was named to the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World and North America, performing in the 97th percentile and marking the eighth year the company has been recognized for its sustainability practices across its the aluminum packaging and aerospace businesses.

For more information on Ball's sustainability efforts, please visit https://www.ball.com/realcircularity. For more information on the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, please visit https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/yearbook/.

Abo ut Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products for customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 24,300 people worldwide and reported 2021 net sales of $13.8 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking" statements concerning future events and financial performance. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," and similar expressions typically identify forward-looking statements, which are generally any statements other than statements of historical fact. Such statements are based on current expectations or views of the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should therefore not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements and they should be read in conjunction with, and qualified in their entirety by, the cautionary statements referenced below. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Key factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be different are summarized in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Exhibit 99 in our Form 10-K, which are available on our website and at www.sec.gov. Additional factors that might affect: a) our packaging segments include product capacity, supply, and demand constraints and fluctuations and changes in consumption patterns; availability/cost of raw materials, equipment, and logistics; competitive packaging, pricing and substitution; changes in climate and weather; footprint adjustments and other manufacturing changes, including the startup of new facilities and lines; failure to achieve synergies, productivity improvements or cost reductions; unfavorable mandatory deposit or packaging laws; customer and supplier consolidation; power and supply chain interruptions; changes in major customer or supplier contracts or loss of a major customer or supplier; inability to pass through increased costs; political instability and sanctions; currency controls; changes in foreign exchange or tax rates; and tariffs, trade actions, or other governmental actions, including business restrictions and shelter-in-place orders in any country or jurisdiction affecting goods produced by us or in our supply chain, including imported raw materials; b) our aerospace segment include funding, authorization, availability and returns of government and commercial contracts; and delays, extensions and technical uncertainties affecting segment contracts; c) the company as a whole include those listed above plus: the extent to which sustainability-related opportunities arise and can be capitalized upon; changes in senior management, succession, and the ability to attract and retain skilled labor; regulatory actions or issues including those related to tax, ESG reporting, competition, environmental, health and workplace safety, including U.S. FDA and other actions or public concerns affecting products filled in our containers, or chemicals or substances used in raw materials or in the manufacturing process; technological developments and innovations; the ability to manage cyber threats; litigation; strikes; disease; pandemic; labor cost changes; inflation; rates of return on assets of the company's defined benefit retirement plans; pension changes; uncertainties surrounding geopolitical events and governmental policies, including policies, orders, and actions related to COVID-19; reduced cash flow; interest rates affecting our debt; and successful or unsuccessful joint ventures, acquisitions and divestitures, and their effects on our operating results and business generally.

Ball Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ball Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ball Corporation