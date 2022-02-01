AOP AFFILIATE BEACH CITIES ORTHOPEDICS & SPORTS MEDICINE WELCOMES CHRIS MELLANO, M.D.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach Cities Orthopedics & Sports Medicine (BCO), an affiliate of American Orthopedic Partners (AOP), is pleased to announce that Dr. Chris Mellano has joined the practice.

Chris Mellano, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, earned his M.D. from the University of Southern California School of Medicine and completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Harbor-UCLA. During his surgical fellowship with Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, Dr. Mellano received additional specialized shoulder, elbow, and sports medicine training. He also also trained under Joel Matta, M.D., a leading innovator in hip surgery processes.

Dr. Mellano has spent his career improving orthopedic surgical techniques. Physicians and patients worldwide have benefited from his extensive peer-reviewed research. His discovery of innovative ways to perform more orthopedic surgeries on an outpatient basis enables patients to recover in the comfort of their own homes. He has found that outpatient procedures reduce healthcare costs and help his patients feel better faster, leading to better outcomes.

Through a partnership with the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls, Dr. Mellano helped professional athletes maintain their bodies at the elite levels necessary to stay healthy and extend their careers. During this time, he realized that recovery time is one of the biggest challenges in healing in the high-stakes arena of professional sports. Reducing recovery time became a priority as it is as emotionally valuable to both professional athletes as well as the parents of youth athletes.

"During my time working with athletes whose livelihoods depended on performing at a high physical level and training with innovative surgeons, I became fascinated by the idea of innovating procedures to reduce downtimes," says Dr. Mellano. "Reduced downtime is valuable to all patients – orthopedic surgery is about much more than muscle and bone. It offers freedom, joy, and restoration. That's why I tell my patients and staff that we are not in the business of surgery — we are in the business of changing lives."

An affiliate of American Orthopedic Partners, Beach Cities Orthopedics & Sports Medicine has two locations in Manhattan Beach and Torrance, California. Founded in 2008 by two renowned orthopedic surgeons, Dr. Brad Thomas and Dr. William Mealer, BCO offers affordable orthopedic healthcare in state-of-the-art facilities. Their practice has grown, reflecting the needs of their patients, and becoming a leader in orthopedic care in California.

"We are excited to have Chris join our team – his vast experience in the orthopedic profession will help us as we focus on quality care and clinical value," said Dr. Brad Thomas. "We are passionate about a strong future for our practice, and we realize that building the best medical team possible will help us do that," added Dr. William Mealer.

BCO joined the national orthopedic practice AOP in 2020. The physician-centric culture at AOP enables partners, like BCO, to lead the strategic, business, and clinical aspects of their practices with a collaborative approach to problem-solving, a shared vision of clinical excellence, peer engagement to propel evidence-based practice, an active voice in decision-making, and resources that foster growth and access to care.

"Partnering with AOP means you are joining forces with orthopedic surgeons from across the country who are dedicated to delivering the best in clinical practice and growing together," said Dr. Jay Bronner, CEO of AOP. "We are thrilled to have Dr. Mellano onboard as we continue to build an innovative national orthopedic practice that delivers better outcomes while reducing costs."

AOP leadership believes physicians are the best equipped to improve outcomes and reduce costs in healthcare. Physicians who join AOP help build clinical value, lead the orthopedic specialty, define meaningful clinical metrics, and set national standards for best practices with a continued focus on patient-centric care. To date, AOP has partnered with orthopedic practices in California, Illinois, and New Jersey and is continuing its fast growth and the expansion of its national footprint.

