Elena Alti Ortiz is appointed Chief Marketing Officer of Grupo Elektra

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra's (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT) Supervisory Committee appointed Elena Alti Ortiz as the new Chrief Marketing Officer, aiming to continue strengthening the Company´s more valuable brands.

Elena Alti will be responsible for reinforcing the value and positioning of Grupo Elektra's brands (Banco Azteca, Italika and Elektra), innovating and coordinating marketing strategies that efficiently communicate - through digital and traditional channels - the value proposition of these companies, for millions of Mexicans, in addition to sharing their purpose, mission and identity.

Elena has more than 25 years of experience leading the marketing and communication areas of major multinational companies and advertising agencies. Throughout her career, she has led marketing projects, brand building, customer experiences and digitization.

She has been distinguished as one of the ten most relevant women in the European marketing and communication industry, by AdAge magazine, and recognized among the 10 best valued professionals in Spain in 2019, by the Agency Scope of the consulting firm SCOPEN.

She holds a degree in Information Sciences and a master's degree in Corporate Communication from the Complutense University of Madrid. Additionally, she has a Master's Degree in Digital Marketing, from The Valley Digital Business School, and in Digital Mindset, from Deusto Business School.

Undoubtedly, with her experience and vision, Elena Alti will help consolidate Grupo Elektra's brands and identity, widely communicating its value propositions and generating happy moments for its thousands of customers.

