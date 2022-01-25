Upstryve Connect Conference to Host Industry Leading Skilled Trades Speakers During Free Virtual Event January 26th & 27th

President, COO and CLO to Discuss Company Road Map and Provide Q&A on January 26th at 11:30am EST

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Upstryve, Inc. ("Upstryve" or "the Company) (OTCPK: PBYA), Formerly Probility Media Corp., announced today the official line-up of panelists who will be speaking at the Upstryve Connect Conference with current time slots and topics for each guest. The panelist line-up for the Upstryve Connect Conference currently consists of several industry leading influencers in the skilled trades and will also have a timeslot in which the executives for the Company will discuss undertakings at Upstryve, Inc.

The conference provides a rare opportunity for the industry where professionals in the skilled trades can shed light on the inner workings of their career paths and how they were able to build their personal brands. The conference effectively secures Upstryve's position as a dynamic leader, ushering in a new era for the skilled trade arena.

Interested Parties can join the Upstryve Connect Conference for free here: https://www.clkmg.com/upstryve/connect-press-2

"We are elated by the turnout of this conference. The number of signups and the volume of people reaching out to support our organization's vision has been astonishing," stated Noah Davis, President of Upstryve Inc., "Seeing so many like minded individuals surface really sends home the significance of what we are doing and how our company is guaranteed to expand in years to come."

Additionally, the tandem launch of the Upstryve Connect Platform serves as the final puzzle piece for the industry disrupting conference. The Upstryve Connect Platform is designed to serve as a hub where those who are interested in the trades will be mentored in identifying career paths.

These efforts work in accordance with the theme of their conference in which top tier influencers will discuss the multiple areas of monetization that can be gained by pursuing a career in the skilled trades. The company's mission is not only to bring ease-of-access to materials, tutoring, and other educational tools associated with the skilled trades industry, but to act as an advocate for industry relevance as well.

The Upstryve Connect Platform also benefits organizations by providing a location for hiring managers to retrieve workers to fill job openings and make more informed hiring decisions.

"The current employee turnover rates for organizations in the skilled trades are extraordinarily high," stated Cesar Valencia, Business Development Manager at Upstryve Inc., "We have a vested interest in seeing these numbers decrease, which is why we have integrated technology into the platform to ensure that organizations make more informed hiring decisions, saving them a lot of money in the long run."

The schedule for the Upstryve Connect Conference with speaker topics is as follows:

January 26th, 2022

John Cunningham - CEO of OX Tools

Time: 10 am EST - 11 am EST

Topic: Your Best Investments are your customers

Subtitle: Building Your Brand Reputation is Key Obsession on Customer Service



Upstryve Management

Time: 11:30 am EST - 12:30 pm EST

Topic: Discussion and Q&A with Upstryve Senior Management

Subtitle: Past, Present, and Future of Upstryve



Monty Chisolm (slot 1) - Rigging Superintendent/ Rigging Operations Trainer Bechtel Equipment Operations

Time: 1 pm EST - 2 pm EST

Topic: Pathways & Requirements to Crane Operations



Monty Chisolm (slot 2) - Rigging Superintendent/ Rigging Operations Trainer Bechtel Equipment Operations

Time: 2:30 pm EST- 3:30 EST

Topic: Guidelines to Taglines Use



Schannon Yodice - Tile Setter & Entrepreneur

Time: 4 pm EST - 5 pm EST

Topic: Actionable social media o to help grow your service-based business



Roger Wakefield - The Expert Plumber, Leed AP & Social Media Coach

Time: 7 pm EST - 8 pm EST

Topic: Learn Your Way Up



Eduardo Lopez - General Contractor

Time: 8:30 pm EST - 9:30 pm EST

Topic: Create an added source of income by leveraging your trade skills on social media.

January 27th, 2022

Thomas Hicken - Master Plumber & Upstryve Mentor

Time: 10 am EST - 11 am EST

Title: Taking Down the Wall

Subtitle: Overcome the barriers that are holding you back in your trade career!



Ashley Williams - Portfolio Energy And Sustainability Manager @Jll At Dell Technologies

Time: 11:30 am EST - 12:30 pm EST

Topic: Trades going GREEN

Subtitle: How to stand out from the crowd and bring value to your business and customers by promoting sustainability



Jesse Lane - General Contractor & CEO at J.Lane Construction

Time: 1 pm EST - 2 pm EST

Topic: How To Build A Top Rated Commercial General Contractor Business From The Ground Up



Jason Pietruszka - Contractor, Developer and Designer at JJP Construction

Time: 2:30 pm EST - 3:30 pm EST

Topic: The Lucrative Business of Custom Home Building.



Josh Meunier - Business Consultant & Coach at Winrate Consulting

Time: 5:30 pm EST - 6:30 pm EST

Topic: How To Create A 7 Figure Business In The Trades Through Partnerships and How To Profitably Exit



Matt Panella - Lead Carpenter at Panella Construction

Time: 7 pm EST - 8 pm EST

Topic: Building Your Network

About Upstryve Inc., formerly ProBility Media Corp.

Upstryve is an international education, training, and career advancement company with a focus on vocational and skilled trades headquartered in Southern Florida. Upstryve owns four brands which include Upstryve, One Exam Prep, North American Crane Bureau Group and Disco Learning Media.

As a combined group of companies, Upstryve owns over 500 test prep courses, 600 self-study books and teaches over 1,000 annual virtual classes through One Exam Prep. It conducts over 400 safety programs through North American Crane Bureau with numerous Fortune 500 clients such as Tesla, Alcoa , General Electric , Lockheed Martin, IBM, U.S. Steel, Flour, Los Alamos National Labs, United States Navy and Air Force and many more. Through Disco Learning Media, specializes in eCourse development, program management, and consulting for companies such as Itron, The University of Texas, the State of Texas K-12 schools and many more organizations.

Upstryve is the only tutoring platform dedicated to providing aspiring trade professionals an affordable all-encompassing learning experience. Upstryve provides 1 on 1 contractor license exam preparation for professionals to confidently pass their state or national exams and obtain their contractor license. One Exam Prep provides licensing assistance and online test preparation for contractors throughout the United States. North American Crane Bureau Group (NACB) conducts over 400 safety programs each year all over the world for safety, rigging and crane training. NACB holds a federal accreditation under 29CFR part 1919, Cal/OSHA accreditation under Title 8, and is recognized by several states entities as being qualified to conduct lift equipment inspection / certification and / or operator training. Disco Learning Media specializes in eCourse development, program management and consulting for learning experiences. For more information, visit www.upstryve.com/investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition or alteration to the information included in this Press Release including such forward-looking statements, except as required by federal securities laws.

This press release is not a prospectus or other offering document under U.S. law or under any other law. It has been prepared for information purposes only. Nothing contained herein should be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

