SHENTEL BUSINESS ANNOUNCES REBRANDING, CHANGES NAME TO GLO FIBER ENTERPRISE

EDINBURG, Va., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), a leading internet provider serving the Mid-Atlantic region, unveiled a complete rebranding of Shentel Business to Glo Fiber Enterprise. The new brand name and logo reinforce the company's commitment to leveraging the latest in fiber optic technology to provide powerful, accessible enterprise-level data and voice services to growing communities throughout the region. Glo Fiber Enterprise is powered by Shentel and will continue to offer the same high-level, local customer service, including a dedicated Network Operations Center. Along with the new name, the company has adopted a new logo and has changed the enterprise business web address to www.GloFiberEnterprise.com. Additional updates regarding rebranding will be provided to business partners in the coming weeks.

"The rebrand comes at a time when there is a major focus on fiber networks and the benefits associated with fiber," said Craig Venable, Vice President of Commercial Sales at Shentel. "Glo Fiber Enterprise captures our larger focus and reflects our company's accelerating growth in the market."

The rebranding was fueled by the growth of Glo Fiber residential services over the past 2 years and the desire to align the company's fiber products under one brand umbrella. Glo Fiber Enterprise offers custom solutions for dedicated internet up to 100 Gbps, business voice solutions (SIP, PRI, Hosted Services), managed network services, dark fiber and colocation – all backed by industry-leading service level agreements. Using Shentel's 7,000+ fiber route miles, both enterprise and residential services are positioned for growth in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Shentel was founded in 1902 and has a 120-year track record of successfully deploying leading-edge technologies. Today, Shentel offers high-speed internet, digital TV and phone services, as well as robust enterprise-level fiber optic network services in communities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. The company specializes in providing new technology to rural and underserved markets, believing everyone deserves the same level of service found in larger metropolitan areas.

To learn more about Glo Fiber Enterprise, please visit www.glofiberenterprise.com. For more information about Shentel, please visit www.shentel.com or call 1-800-SHENTEL (1-800-743-6835).

About Glo Fiber Enterprise

Glo Fiber Enterprise (formerly Shentel Business) provides data networking and advanced voice services for businesses, municipalities, and educational institutions. Customized enterprise solutions include fiber optic connectivity, dedicated internet access, VoIP, managed services and network security. As part of Shenandoah Telecommunications (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), Glo Fiber Enterprise delivers cost-effective and quality internet solutions via their 7,000+ route-mile, MEF-certified fiber network to commercial customers of all sizes in VA, PA, MD and WV.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,000 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

