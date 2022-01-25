The upcoming campaign will clarify misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine and is expected to launch March 2022.

Houston Health Department Names 9thWonder Agency as its Partner on a COVID-19 Vaccine Acceleration Campaign Targeting the Vaccine Hesitant Population The upcoming campaign will clarify misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine and is expected to launch March 2022.

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Health Department (HHD) announces minority-owned, Houston-based media and creative business firm 9thWonder Agency as its partner to help move the needle for the COVID-19 vaccine. The partnership will launch with a creative campaign to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations among hesitant populations by providing clarity on misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine in fresh and approachable way. The campaign is anticipated to kick off Q1 2022.

"Minority populations continue to be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19," said Scott Packard of the Houston Health Department. "Many people are hesitant to receive the vaccine due to misinformation and skepticism of its efficacy. Building trust and ensuring access to vaccines among these groups is crucial in order to save lives and slow the infection rate here in Houston."

9thWonder will utilize its geo-based data platforms to pinpoint minority cohorts and unvaccinated populations in the greater Houston area. Strategic cross-cultural messaging and digital implementation will follow in order to build trust and awareness among the vaccine-skeptical population and slow the spread of COVID-19.

"As a Houston-based minority-owned business, we care deeply for our community and the city of Houston, and we are honored to partner with the Houston Health Department for such an impactful campaign that impacts those right in our backyard," said Josh Okun, President of 9thWonder. "As COVID-19 cases rise in Houston, the time to act is now. Minority groups have been the most vulnerable during the pandemic, and it's our job to support safe vaccine distribution and accessibility for all."

Reports show that multicultural audiences experience vaccine hesitancy and barriers for complex reasons, including mistrust, conspiracy and misinformation, lack of access, and complacency. According to a study by Kaiser Family Foundation:

51 percent of unvaccinated adults say that the number of cases is currently so low there is no need for more people to get the vaccine

53 percent of unvaccinated adults believe the vaccine is too new and are worried about the side effects

61 percent of unvaccinated adults are worried the vaccine won't be effective against new coronavirus strains

"Our goal with this campaign is to provide a personal moment of truth for individuals and the city of Houston," Okun said. "We hope to inspire clarity and help Houston establish a future completely free from the fear of COVID-19."

The addition of the Houston Health Department to 9thWonder's roster of clients further defines the agency's deep bench of public health experience. 9thWonder has previously worked with leading organizations including Stand Up For Cancer, The American Heart Association and Memorial Hermann Health System, and Nemours Children's Health System and others to build out their health and wellness practice.

For more information on 9thWonder, please visit 9thwonder.com. To learn more about Houston Health Department's COVID-19 testing sites, vaccination sites and resources, visit: houstonhealth.org or call 832-393-4220.

About 9thWonder

9thWonder is a minority-owned independent marketing agency comprising diverse thinkers committed to harnessing the power of difference. 9thWonder has offices spanning North America, South America and Asia, with capabilities including: brand strategy, media planning, creative, research, digital strategy and development, public relations, social media and more. With clients across a wide-range of industries, 9thWonder knows how to market to a diverse America and generate real marketplace results.

