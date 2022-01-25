NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was revealed today that HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView), the global alternative asset management company founded by Sherrese Clarke Soares, has acquired the music catalog of global superstar Luis Fonsi.

HarbourView Equity Partners Acquires Music Catalog of Global Superstar Luis Fonsi (PRNewswire)

The deal, which was expeditiously negotiated and closed in just two weeks, unites an iconic Caribbean artist with a formidable new company sharing Caribbean roots. Born to Jamaican parents, the HarbourView name is a nod to Clarke Soares's Jamaican lineage.

"We are extremely excited to acquire the chart-topping, multi-platinum selling catalog of world renowned artist Luis Fonsi," said Clarke Soares. "This remarkable acquisition grounds us firmly in our mission to support creators and maximize value for all and is a fantastic addition to our existing portfolio of iconic intellectual property."

Luis Fonsi is an award-winning global artist from Puerto Rico, one of the leading Latin Music figures of his generation with successful artistic career spanning over two decades. From his debut album "Comenzaré" (1998) to his latest studio album "Vida" (2019), Fonsi has continuously broken sales records while leading the charts.

His undeniable and unique talent, as well as his extensive lists of radio hits, has made him one of music's most influential and successful artists, allowing him to break barriers, cross borders, and seduce millions of people around the world.

Fonsi's albums have reached gold, platinum, and diamond status multiple times, and he has received some of the industry's most prestigious awards, including four GRAMMY® nominations, five Latin GRAMMY® Awards, five Billboard Awards, 12 Latin Billboard Awards, 17 Premios Juventud Awards, two American Music Awards, and two Teen Choice Awards. In addition to his awards, Fonsi has received seven Guinness World Records titles thanks to his chart-topping song "Despacito".

His ninth album "Vida," debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's "Top Latin Albums" chart and certified double diamond for more than 1.3 million copies sold in the United States alone. Four of the singles from "Vida," including "Despacito," with Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, "Échame La Culpa," with Demi Lovato, "Calypso," with Stefflon Don, and "Impossible" with Ozuna, reached # 1 on the radio charts. Since its release in February 2019, "Vida" has been nominated for a GRAMMY, Latin GRAMMY, Latin American Music Awards, Premio Lo Nuestro, and Premios Billboard a la Música Latina, among others.

After conquering the world with his album VIDA, Fonsi continued to release hit singles including "Date La Vuelta" with Nicky Jam and Sebastián Yatra, Girasoles and the most recent "Perfecta" with Farruko. Prior to the pandemic, Fonsi toured the world with his successful "Vida World Tour", which began in 2019 in Europe and continued in the United States, Guatemala, Paraguay, Argentina, Chile and Saudi Arabia.

On February 18th, 2021 Fonsi released a brand-new single called "Vacío" ft. Urban sensation Rauw Alejandro. Both artists perform the song for the time on Television during Univision's Premio Lo Nuestro.

The video, directed by Carlos Perez (director responsible for Despacito, Échame La Culpa, and Imposible videos, among others), registered more than 22 million views in just one week following its release.

His latest single titled "Bésame" ft. Myke Towers reached the #1 spot in both the U.S. and Puerto Rico and the video registers more than 29 million views to date on YouTube.

For the last 15 years, Fonsi has served as the spokesperson for St. Jude's campaign "Thanks and Giving" for the Hispanic community. Also, and since Hurricane Maria, the international star has worked intensely to help the people of Puerto Rico, both donating medicine and basic need products, as well as building houses in the community of La Perla through the Luis Fonsi Foundation.

Launched just four months ago, HarbourView is focused on investment opportunities in the media and entertainment space. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") is a strategic relationship and Apollo clients and funds serve as lead investors in HarbourView.

HarbourView combines decades of industry experience and investing expertise, supported by the scale of a global platform like Apollo's, to present a fresh take on investment management, built on intellectual curiosity and the desire to defy convention. Founder and CEO Sherrese Clarke Soares is a seasoned investor and tenured player in the entertainment and media industries, with 20+ years of relevant industry experience with stops at CIT, Morgan Stanley and Tempo Music.

HarbourView strives to be the industry standard for excellence and integrity in investing in assets and companies driven by premier intellectual property. The Company boasts a best-in-class team with investment and financial services expertise in and around esoteric asset classes, including in music, film, TV, and sports.

Alter, Kendrick, & Baron served as legal counsel to HarbourView in the transaction. Luis Fonsi is represented by Angie Martinez, Esq. and Denny Marte at MPA Advisors, LLC.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information about Luis Fonsi

Website: www.luisfonsi.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/luisfonsi

Instagram: www.Instagram.com/luisfonsi

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/luisfonsi

About HarbourView Equity Partners

HarbourView is a global investment firm focused on niche markets and esoteric investments opportunities that build enduring value and deliver superior returns. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ, with offices in New York City and Los Angeles.

HarbourView Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HarbourView Equity Partners