Black Rock Coffee Bar Expands to Arlington, Texas The coffee chain founded in Oregon now has more than 100 stores across the U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar has announced the opening of its ninth location in the state of Texas – this time in Arlington. Located in the Green Oaks community at 5723 Interstate 20 between Kelly Elliott Road and W. Green Oaks Blvd, the Arlington store is set to open on Friday, January 28th.

To celebrate its grand opening, Black Rock will offer all customers free 16 oz. drinks all day on January 28th at this location, and other specials through the weekend.

The popular boutique coffee chain that was founded in Oregon is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks - all prepared and served by a Black Rock team of baristas that elevate the Black Rock Coffee Bar experience with exceptional customer service.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Texas," said Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "The Green Oaks community in Arlington is one that connects with our brand. Located right off the interstate, it is a convenient stop for customers wherever they are going, and our baristas look forward to serving them with care and compassion."

With more than 100 stores across seven states, the new Arlington location incorporates Black Rock's signature industrial modern design and features a large Texas-themed mural that is designed to connect to the region.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion through the west and into the sunbelt, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture emphasizes personal and professional growth for each Black Rock employee and ensuring that they provide compassionate customer service towards each person who experiences the store.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

