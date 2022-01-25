Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibition opened in October 2021 in Las Vegas, NV, and has now been extended through April 15, 2022. The Exhibition highlights six-decade of the evolution of Barbie and the making of a global icon.

Barbie®: A Cultural Icon Exhibition Announces Extension In Las Vegas at The Shops at Crystals Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibition opened in October 2021 in Las Vegas, NV, and has now been extended through April 15, 2022. The Exhibition highlights six-decade of the evolution of Barbie and the making of a global icon.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusion Projects, and Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), announced today Barbie®: A Cultural Icon, the first Barbie doll exhibition to tour in the United States, has been extended on the Las Vegas Strip inside The Shops at Crystals until April 15, 2022.

Barbie®: A Cultural Icon Exhibition at The Shops at Crystals (PRNewswire)

Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibition opened in October 2021, with a fantastic response from attendees; the Exhibition will continue to be on display at The Shops at Crystals through April 15, 2022. The exhibition honors over sixty years of fashion and inspiration, showcasing how Barbie is more than just a doll; she is a cultural icon. The Exhibition has increased the number of dolls to over 250 with more than 400 artifacts, including life-sized fashion pieces. Brightly colored large replicas of the Barbie Dreamhouse TVs are placed throughout the Exhibition with video media, including original Barbie advertisements from years past and interviews with Barbie designers.

Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibition now also features a one-of-a-kind, full-sized metallic hot pink Barbie convertible for photo-ops. The 1984 Barbie convertible is the perfect photo-op with a retro backdrop and custom pink interior. Several other photo-ops throughout the Exhibition, including a disco scene where guests can boogie with Barbie and a Barbie Dreamhouse yellow swing chair. Guests are encouraged to take photos and videos to share on social media using the hashtag #BarbieIcon.

To purchase tickets or for more information on Barbie: A Cultural Icon, please visit www.barbieexpo.com.

The safety of Mattel and Illusion Projects employees and consumers is the top priority. Mattel is pleased to support Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibition in accordance with all local safety regulations and guidelines.

About Mattel, Inc.

Mattel is a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and Mega®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

About Illusion Projects

Illusion Projects is a creative design and production company. Working with industry leaders such as Meow Wolf, Spiegelworld, Caesars Entertainment, and Cirque du Soleil; they specialize in the production, design, and fabrication of exciting experiences and theatrical entertainment. As a creative company, they believe in pulling together intrigue, spectacle, education, and fascination; to deliver lasting memories and amazing adventures.

