TOMORROW: School Choice Week with Day on the Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Students and advocates from around the state will encounter American government in action and imagine the future of education policy at a Tennessee Day on the Hill celebration marking National School Choice Week 2022.

WHAT:

Tennessee Day on the Hill

Celebration of National School Choice Week

WHO:

Several hundred Tennessee students and advocates

WHEN:

Tuesday, Jan. 25 , 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE:

Cordell Hull State Building

Event planners for the Tennessee Day at the Capitol include TennesseeCAN and American Federation for Children - Tennessee.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

