Sunstream Opportunities LP Receives Investment Grade Credit Rating

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sunstream Opportunities LP, an affiliate of Sunstream Bancorp Inc., a joint venture sponsored by Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial"), has been assigned an investment grade rating of BBB+ by Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent, unaffiliated rating agency.

"The investment grade credit rating assigned from Egan-Jones is a testament to the strong track record of Sunstream Opportunities LP's existing credit portfolio, which comprises over CAD$375 million of investments thus far," said Zach George, CEO of Sundial.

Egan-Jones is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider. A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision or withdrawal at any time.

