Seven Musick Peeler Attorneys Named to 2022 Southern California Super Lawyers Lists

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick Peeler & Garrett LLC announced today that seven of the firm's attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2022 Southern California Super Lawyers lists.

Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team to be named a 'Super Lawyer.' Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area.

The following Musick Peeler attorneys have been selected to the 2022 Southern California Super Lawyers list:

Brian Holman - Schools & Education

Geoffrey Brethen - Business Litigation

Susan J. Field - Insurance Coverage

Barry Hovis - Banking

Wayne Littlefield - Insurance Coverage

Cheryl Orr - Appellate

Daniel Woods - Business Litigation

About Musick Peeler

Founded in 1954, Musick Peeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California with more than 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

