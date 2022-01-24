Providence Film Group, A Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC: PSRU) Subsidiary, Inks Second Development Project With Brian Oliver's New Republic Pictures For "Zelda" Starring Oscar Winner, Jennifer Lawrence

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU) is pleased to announce that the company, through its Providence Film Group subsidiary, has entered into a second film development agreement with New Republic Pictures (NRP) and world-renowned producer and founder, Brian Oliver.

Providence Film Group and NRP's film will be a long-awaited biopic on Zelda Fitzgerald, famous American socialite, wife of F. Scott Fitzgerald, and widely regarded as the "first American flapper" in the 1920s. Jennifer Lawrence is signed on to play the starring role of Zelda Fitzgerald.

Oscar and Academy Award-winning actress, Jennifer Lawrence, is attached to produce and star in the feature. Jennifer Lawrence is best known for her roles in "The Hunger Games" trilogy, "American Hustle", "Silver Lining Playbook", and more. Ms. Lawrence has won three "Best Performance by an Actress" Golden Globe awards for her roles in "Joy", "American Hustle", and "Silver Lining Playbook". Ms. Lawrence also won an Oscar award for her role in "Silver Lining Playbook". Lawrence can currently be seen in "Don't Look Up", Netflix's second largest film of all time.

Under the terms of the film development agreement with NRP and Brian Oliver, Providence Film Group will provide development funding for the project which it already has. Valiant Eagle's CEO, Xavier Mitchell and New Day Entertainment's managing partners, Guy Pham and Carl Dawson, will serve as Executive Producers. Providence Film Group, a Valiant Eagle subsidiary, will also get a company credit.

New Republic Pictures is the production and finance outfit behind Sam Mendes' Oscar-nominated 1917. New Republic has a multi-picture co-financing deal with Paramount on such movies as: Mission: Impossible 7, Top Gun: Maverick, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and Coming 2 America.

"We are very excited to be partnering with New Republic Pictures and Mr. Brian Oliver on another film project focused on the life of Zelda Fitzgerald. We are also very excited to work with Ms. Lawrence, who has an impressive resume of many award-winning films and brings a wealth of creativity and talent to the film-making process," noted Valiant Eagle CEO, Xavier Mitchell.

Brian Oliver of New Republic Pictures states,

"We're excited to partner again with Providence Film Group on another incredible project!"

About Valiant Eagle Inc

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (PSRU:OTC) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media, and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports, and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology.

Technology is an important part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as speed, accuracy, unlimited information, and more, the internet has provided various means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

With the technological infrastructure, individuals, organizations, and the government have created a huge platform that enables effective communication. As such, Valiant Eagle, Inc. features content on iPhone, Android phones, Tablets, and Computers. Traditional TV viewership will gradually decline due to the evolving media landscape. From statistical evidence, 2017 is the first year that the usage of digital video supersedes that of traditional TV. The replacing medium is smartphone and tablet devices, providing the audience with a truly discrete and satisfactory experience while downloading or streaming video.

The need for viewers to engage online and broadcast content for entertainment has proven and is still proving to be highly demanded by both individuals and groups.

Valiant Eagle, Inc. continues to be the handy solution, with access to set tools that allow viewers to get tuned in on topics such as Music, Sports, and Entertainment in the most convenient and efficient way.

About Providence Film Group

The Providence Film Group is a Los Angeles based entertainment studio whose industry offerings service the multi-billion-dollar motion picture, television and music industries. Providence Films foci consist of motion picture production, television production, home video acquisition and distribution, and the development of new entertainment opportunities with an innovative and targeted style.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting, or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

