TOMORROW: School Choice Fair on a Mission to Spread Education Info, Opportunities to All Families

Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

PALM DESERT, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Families are invited to enjoy fresh air, face-painting, and meaningful school support at a school fair in Civic Center Park next week.

WHAT:

  • School Choice Week school fair
  • Photobooth station, face painting, a DJ, snacks, raffles, and additional fun

WHO:

  • Representatives from a variety of different types of local schools
  • Several hundred parents, children, and community members

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Jan. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE:

  • Civic Center Park Amphitheater, 43900 San Pablo Ave.

This event is hosted by Parent Union, a California organization with the mission of engaging, organizing, and training parents, students and community members to defend the constitutional right to a high-quality public education for all students.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tomorrow-school-choice-fair-on-a-mission-to-spread-education-info-opportunities-to-all-families-301465740.html

SOURCE National School Choice Week

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.