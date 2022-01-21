Kalorik Brings Patent Infringement Against Emeril Lagasse & Tristar Products

Kalorik has instituted an infringement action in the United States Federal Court for the Northern District of Florida claiming infringement of its recently issued US patent No. 11,175, 048.

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalorik, kitchen and home appliance innovator, has brought action for patent infringement against Emeril Lagasse (Emeril Everyday) and Tristar Products, based in Santa Rosa Beach, Fl. The complaint has been filed in the US Federal Court for Northern District of Florida. The accused product is the Emeril Lagasse French Door 360 AirFryer.

Uri Murad, Chief Executive Officer of Kalorik, said that "To gain an unfair advantage in the small home appliance market, where Kalorik has been an innovator and continues to lead, Emeril Lagasse (Emeril Everyday) and Tristar Products infringe Kalorik's patents covering our engineered French door designed air fryer ovens." Murad added, "By defending its patent portfolio, Kalorik is determined to protect its employees, its customers, its retailers, its products, and its reputation. The Court has been asked for a determination of infringement, an injunction against further sale and use of the accused product in the United States, and an award of appropriate damages.

Kalorik's long history of innovation in small home appliances dates to Belgium in 1930, where the company's founder invented one of the first electric toasters in Europe and has since become a true pioneer in its industry, known for its commitment to superior engineering and cutting-edge product innovation. Kalorik introduced the first toaster in 1930 and has developed and delivered other groundbreaking small home appliances in the decade since. Kalorik's patents today cover a wide range of technologies and applications, from air fryers to air fryer oven grills, and more.

Established in Belgium in 1930, Kalorik was quick-to-market one of the first electric toaster in Europe and has since become a true pioneer in its industry, known for its commitment to superior engineering and cutting-edge product innovation.

