Forty New Jobs Created, Additional Machinery Imported: Medicom Goes into Overdrive to Produce More N95 Respirators in Quebec

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Quebec Minister of Health and Social Services, Mr. Christian Dubé, visited Quebec-based AMD Medicom Inc. ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading manufacturers of N95 respirators and procedure masks. While touring the company's Saint-Laurent plant, Mr. Dubé witnessed the extraordinary acceleration of production of the SafeMask® Architect Pro™ N95 respirator.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé visits Medicom. Pictured: Luc Desbiens, Assistant Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, Logistics, Equipment & Procurement at MSSS, Gopinath Jeyabalaratnam, Medicom Director of Public Affairs , Guillaume Laverdure, Medicom COO, Dominique Lavoie, Deputy Minister at MSSS, Julianna Egressy, Medicom V.P. of Supply Chain, Christian Dubé, Minister of Health and Social Services of Quebec, John Tourlas, Medicom President North America. Photo: Philipp Boulanov (CNW Group/AMD Medicom Inc.)

Since the outbreak of the Omicron variant and the ensuing increased use of N95 respirators across Canada and the rest of North America, Medicom has accelerated local production of these essential medical devices. As a result, more than 40 new full-time jobs will be created at the Saint-Laurent plant and new machinery will be installed to support the new production rate.

"Medicom will now supply nearly 3.3 million N95 respirators to the Quebec healthcare system, which is nearly twice the number provided for in our multi-year agreement with the government. In a few weeks, once the new machines are running at full capacity, Medicom will supply the government with more than 4.4 million N95 respirators per month. This is clear evidence that the Quebec government's local mask procurement strategy is working," affirmed Guillaume Laverdure, Chief Operating Officer of Medicom.

Because of long wear times, healthcare workers appreciate the Medicom Architect Pro N95 surgical respirator not only for its filtering efficacy and resulting protection, but also for its exceptional comfort and breathability.

"Medicom is the only company in Quebec and one of the only companies in Canada to be certified by both Canadian and American authorities. In fact, the Medicom Architect Pro N95 respirator is CSA and FDA/NIOSH approved. We are very proud of this achievement because it is the result of many months of painstaking work to create a comfortable, high-performance, Quebec-made respirator," explained John Tourlas, Medicom President, North America.

About the Medicom Group

The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets. Medicom was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2021 and received a Mercure Award at the Mercuriades 2021.

Medicom distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen, Ocean Pacific and Hedy brands. Medicom subsidiaries include Kolmi-Hopen in France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, United Medical Enterprise in the U.S.A., KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro Limited in the U.K.

Medicom has extensive experience in responding to the demand for personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about Medicom and their comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks, please visit Medicom.com, follow us on Twitter @MedicomNA or visit pages on Facebook or LinkedIn.

The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets. (CNW Group/AMD Medicom Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AMD Medicom Inc.