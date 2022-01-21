Everlight Solar: A Year of Giving and Growing

VERONA, Wis., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 was a year of relentless effort in giving back to the local communities that Everlight Solar serves. With a focus on lifting up those most in need, Everlight Solar showed a tremendous commitment to the communities where our staff lives and works. Here are a few highlights of their charitable giving and volunteer work this year.

Verona Mayor Luke Diaz and local business leaders look on during the ribbon cutting event at Everlight Solar's Grand Opening event.

With a focus on lifting up those most in need, Everlight Solar showed a tremendous commitment to Midwest communities.

For the 2021 Holiday Season, the Everlight Solar team donated thousands of toys to those in need. The Everlight Solar team worked with amazing local organizations such as Operation Joy, Lions Club of Oregon-Brooklyn (Wisconsin), Community Emergency Assistance Programs (Minnesota), and Open Door Mission (Nebraska) to get these toys to deserving kids in the communities around the Midwest.

Everlight awarded the Clean Energy Scholarship to students at the University of Wisconsin and the University of Minnesota for the second year in a row. The $5,000 scholarship is awarded to students who pursue a path in renewable energy and innovate the future of preserving our planet. In 2022 the Clean Energy Scholarship will be expanded by adding Utah State University and Creighton University.

The company served as the head sponsor of the Bike and Write Challenge run by First Tee in Wisconsin. The event includes going for a bike ride or hike and writing out fitness goals, healthy habits, and inspiration that helps people commit to their health. First Tee offers programs for youth that teach them life skills like managing emotions, setting goals, and how to resolve conflict through the game of golf.

Partnering with Upper Sugar River Watershed of Wisconsin, Everlight Solar staff members helped clean up the Upper Sugar River with other local volunteers. Everlight Solar also donated money to help this amazing organization accomplish its mission to maintain and restore the habitat in the Upper Sugar River area.

As a huge supporter of student athletics, the company also donated money to the Verona Area High School girls' volleyball team. Not only did they get behind the team's athletic endeavors, but they also hired one of the student-athletes and brought her into the Everlight family!

Thanksgiving was a significant milestone in their charitable efforts, as Everlight Solar donated 16 turkeys to the Goodman Community Center (Wisconsin) and over 1700 pounds of food to the Oregon Area Food Pantry (Wisconsin). They didn't stop there, however. Everlight Solar also donated thousands of dollars worth of new toys to charities across Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Nebraska for the holiday season. They went out into local neighborhoods and handed out toys door to door. One of their partners, The Toy Corner, commented,

"I just wanted to reach out and say THANK YOU for your toy donations. We have had more demand for our services than ever before and your support makes it possible to carry out The Toy Corner's mission. Happy Holidays to you."

A few other notable volunteer projects from the year included Habitat for Humanity - Dane County, City of Middleton Community Clean-Up Event, and City of Blaine - Earth Day clean-up event.

Finally, Everlight Solar further expanded its initiative to help stop sex trafficking by requiring every staff member to complete certification through OnWatch. OnWatch is a nonprofit organization equipping communities to battle sex trafficking through training programs and courses.

"This is our home, so of course we will do whatever we can to improve the lives of our friends and neighbors," said William Creech, President and Chief Executive Officer of Everlight Solar. "It means so much for us to give back to the amazing communities we serve. The fact that we can be a force for good and help those in need while we also work hard to accelerate the world's transition to renewable energy is rewarding on so many levels."

Recently Casey Creech, an Executive and Co-Founder of Everlight Solar, joined Wisconsin native, Comedian, and Emmy Award-Winning Journalist Charlie Berens on his podcast to discuss the challenges and exciting opportunities for green energy here in the Midwest! The episode is available on YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify or by visiting this link: www.everlightsolar.com/bringing-solar-to-cripecast/

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

The University of Wisconsin's winner of the 2021 Everlight Solar Clean Energy Scholarship.

Everlight Solar staff volunteering to clean up the community in 2021.

The University of Minnesota's winner of the 2021 Everlight Solar Clean Energy Scholarship.

Everlight Solar donated over 1,700 pounds of food to the Oregon Area Food Pantry in Wisconsin in time for Thanksgiving in 2021

Everlight Solar staff with a car full of toys to help make Christmas special for those in need.

An Everlight Solar trailer loaded with hundred of pounds of food on its way to be donated.

Verona, WI Mayor Luke Diaz (blue shirt) chats with Everlight Solar Co-Founder Casey Creech. Mayor Diaz has fostered an amazing environment for companies to sustainably thrive in Verona.

Everlight Solar staff volunteering with Dane County Habitat For Humanity.

Everlight Solar logo (PRNewsfoto/Everlight Solar)

