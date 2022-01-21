DLA Piper tops list for global M&A for 12th straight year

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 12th consecutive year, DLA Piper was the highest-ranked legal advisor in the world for M&A deal volume, according to Mergermarket's league tables. The firm was involved in 1,104 transactions worldwide in 2021, valued at approximately US$242 billion.

Further underscoring its reputation as a market leader, DLA Piper received top rankings in Mergermarket's league tables in a number of regions and countries worldwide, including:

#1 in Europe for the ninth consecutive year;

#1 in the UK for the 12th consecutive year;

#1 in the Nordics for the fifth consecutive year;

#1 in Denmark for the fourth consecutive year;

#1 in Sweden ;

#1 in Russia ;

#2 in the CEE;

#2 in Poland ;

#3 in the Americas;

#3 in the United States ;

#3 in Benelux; and

#3 in Finland

"We are honored to serve as trusted, collaborative advisors to our clients as they grow and expand in both established and developing regions. I'm proud of our dedicated team of professionals across our global platform for once again handling a high volume of complex deals while maintaining a strong focus on client service," said Kathleen Ruhland, US chair and global co-chair of DLA Piper's Corporate practice. "In a standout year for M&A activity, we were able to help clients across a wide range of industries adapt to a constantly changing business environment and achieve their objectives despite the impacts of a global pandemic. Our deal-making track record would not be possible without the continued trust that our clients place in us, as well as the contributions of each member of our exceptional team, and we look forward to continuing our work together in 2022."

"We're hugely proud and honored to be recognized once again as market leaders for global M&A," said Bob Bishop, global co-chair of DLA Piper's Corporate practice. "Holding the number one position in M&A 12 years in a row is no mean feat. It isn't driven by a buoyant market, a few big deals or other short-term factors. It's a result of clients coming back to DLA Piper time and again for support on their most strategic transactions, because they value our commercial approach, commitment to service and the unique market insight and efficiencies that flow from doing more deals than any other law firm. I'd like to thank our clients for their continued loyalty, and all of our people for their tremendous effort and commitment, which is both unwavering and hugely appreciated."

DLA Piper received several additional recognitions from Mergermarket, including:

#4 in the DACH region;

#4 in Austria ;

#5 in Middle East & Africa ;

#6 in Iberia;

#6 in Spain ;

#6 in Australasia; and

#6 in Latin America

