CYMBIOTIKA NAMED TO REAL LEADERS®️ TOP 200 IMPACT COMPANIES LIST OF 2022

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Leaders is thrilled to announce the newly selected winners of its 2022 Top Impact Companies from around the world. "Business leaders across the globe are rapidly discovering that to be competitive – and to grow and thrive – they must forgo shortsighted thinking in favor of a farsighted vision that takes into account their company's social and environmental impact," said Mark Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders. "We are excited to welcome new and old companies alike to the impact movement, and into the Real Leaders Impact Awards community."

Cymbiotika Ranks No. 114 on Real Leaders®️ Top 200 Impact Companies List of 2022.

The 2022 list features a mix of respected impact brands of all sizes and from a variety of industries, including Traditional Medicinals, Hannon Armstrong and Ocean Brands, as well as Allbirds, Danone, and Warby Parker. SEE IMPACT AWARDS RANKING.

"Cymbiotika takes immense pride in being recognized by Real Leaders among many other impact-driven organizations," said Shahab Elmi, Co-Founder and CEO of Cymbiotika. "Our mission to empower our customers to reclaim their health is fueled by our passion for innovation, knowledge and holistic health. I can't think of a better way to kick off the year than having our efforts celebrated by the Real Leaders community."

A virtual ceremony will be held on February 24, 2022 to honor the winners and will feature a keynote from Peter Diamandis, founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation and executive founder of Singularity University.

ABOUT REAL LEADERS

Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It's on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best", Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com.

