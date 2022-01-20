Atlas AI appoints Textio co-founder and CEO, Kieran Snyder, to Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas AI , the demand intelligence platform that enables organizations to identify and invest in unserved and underserved communities, today announced the appointment of Kieran Snyder, co-founder and CEO of Textio, to the company's Board of Directors.

"Kieran Snyder is a widely respected entrepreneur and enterprise SaaS leader, and someone who has first-hand experience building a high growth software business that addresses important societal needs," Atlas AI's CEO Abe Tarapani said. "I know Kieran will have tremendous impact on our Board, as we work together to harness Atlas AI's industry-leading AI and machine learning capabilities to help companies and social sector organizations more thoroughly and equitably address consumer demand in their markets."

Ms. Snyder is the CEO and co-founder of Textio, an ML-powered enterprise augmented writing platform backed by investors including Emergence Capital, Cowboy Ventures and Scale Venture Partners. After earning her PhD in linguistics at Penn, Ms. Snyder spent a decade creating the world's most impactful language products at Microsoft and Amazon. She is a highly regarded author on language and bias at work, as well as on the art of building and running mission-driven technology startups.

"I am inspired by the breadth and potential impact of the Atlas AI team's vision of ensuring that no one on the planet lacks access to modern infrastructure and social services," Ms. Snyder said. "Even in 2021, tens of millions of Americans remain out of reach of high-speed internet coverage, and hundreds of millions around the planet remain unconnected to reliable electricity. Atlas AI has an opportunity to be the platform for companies working to bridge these and other divides, and I'm glad to be on this journey with their outstanding team."

"Atlas AI is converging cutting-edge machine learning science with rigorous enterprise software development capabilities to address essential global questions about how we harness predictive insights that help resolve system-wide challenges," remarked Airbus Ventures Partner and Atlas AI's Board Chairman, Dr. Lewis Pinault. "As this highly driven team approaches significant new product milestones in store for 2022, we're eager to see their exceptional progress continue to unfold."

About Atlas AI

Atlas AI is an enterprise demand intelligence platform that enables organizations to better identify and invest in unserved and underserved communities. Founded by a team of Stanford University scientists and backed by Airbus Ventures, Micron Technologies and The Rockefeller Foundation, we apply cutting edge artificial intelligence techniques to measure local socioeconomic conditions such as population demographics, infrastructure access and household spending power. We use this proprietary data to analyze, monitor and forecast regions of growth and untapped potential to offer insight into where organizations can grow most successfully, and where investment can best drive economic progress.

For more information on Atlas AI visit their website.

