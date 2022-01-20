Actifai Expands Its System-Wide Deployment of AI Customer Experience Platform in Canada

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifai, an AI software-as-a-service provider for cable and telecom companies, has expanded its partnership with Cogeco Connexion, the second-largest cable operator in Ontario and Québec, to deploy its industry-leading AI customer experience platform across their Canadian operations.

Cogeco Connexion will deploy Actifai's database-integrated online tools for its customer service representatives in both provinces. This partnership follows a successful pilot engagement conducted between June and October 2021.

Actifai's AI platform is widely used by leading cable and telecom operators in North America. Customers have consistently achieved an average 25x return on investment, driven by Actifai's cutting-edge AI algorithms paired with easily accessible APIs and customizable front-end experiences for users. Actifai leads the market for operators seeking practical applications for AI that drive bottom-line impact while avoiding the need for internal development.

"Cogeco's thought leadership and testing rigor drove many enhancements in our core product. It was an exciting challenge to internationalize our platform so soon in our company history. Cogeco was the perfect partner to help prove that Actifai can deliver strong operational results using different data sets and models than we'd previously employed," said Ned Brody, acting CEO of Actifai. "We're looking forward to continuing to build and improve our product with Cogeco as one of our newest partners."

Actifai is partnering with leading cable and telecom companies in North America, Europe, and Oceania. To learn more or begin a conversation, please contact Venu Amar, Actifai's COO, at venu.amar@actif.ai .

Actifai was created as an experiment between a leading US cable company and Foundry.ai, a factory for creating artificial intelligence products. Designed by cable executives to improve some of their most frequent decisions, Actifai is now a completely independent company. Actifai applies artificial intelligence tools and technologies to help leading cable and telecom companies improve customer acquisition, retention and upsell efforts across live and digital channels. Actifai is driving tens of millions of dollars in measurable incremental profit for its clients. For more information, please visit https://www.actif.ai .

