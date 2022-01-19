Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ovation: Statement Regarding the House Small Business Committee Hearing on the Creative Economy

Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the House Committee on Small Business held a hearing titled "The Power, Peril, and Promise of the Creative Economy." A major contributor to the US economy, the Arts & Culture sector is in desperate need of pandemic relief and support from the government. The hearings' witnesses provided recommendations for investments in key infrastructure as well as a roadmap for bringing arts, culture, and creativity into the center of long-term recovery. We call on the House to pass all existing legislation for relief and recovery for the creative sector, and to create a Secretary of Arts & Culture to represent this vital sector of the U.S. economy.

Liz Janneman
EVP of Network Strategy, Ovation TV

