Events DC Appoints Stacey Knoppel as New Vice President of Sales, Former Vice President of Sales for Conventions and Meetings Linda Erickson Retires

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Events DC, the official convention and sports authority of the District of Columbia, today announced major transitions on its senior sales team. After fifteen years with the organization, Linda Erickson, Vice President of Sales for Conventions and Meetings, retired. Stacey Knoppel, who most recently served as Director of Convention Management, will take over as Vice President of Sales.

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Linda Erickson served as an exemplary leader in her role as Vice President of Sales for Conventions and Meetings, developing and managing high-performance teams, generating major bookings and earning various industry accolades for her work. She implemented innovative sales and marketing solutions, for example, establishing the Distinctive Meetings Package (DMP) conference center concept within the convention center, which helped the organization substantially boost revenue while expanding the market base.

"We are grateful for all of Linda's contributions which helped drive significant growth for our organization, and we wish her well as she celebrates an accomplished career with a well-deserved retirement," stated Samuel R. Thomas, Jr., chief operating officer of Events DC. "During this time of transition, we're also pleased to elevate Stacey Knoppel to Vice President of Sales. Given her previous experience and her demonstrated ability to take on expanded responsibilities, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are confident that as the new Vice President of Sales, she will continue to help drive Events DC towards continued success."

As Vice President of Sales, Knoppel will be responsible for the overall productivity and effectiveness of the sales organization for Events DC. She will also serve as primary customer contact and develop sales leads, fostering close working relationships with various stakeholders including Destination DC, DC Chamber and the Greater Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to ensure efficient operations and overall success of Events DC's sales organization.

"This promotion provides an incredible opportunity to further utilize my convention management and sales experience as well as contribute to helping Events DC meet its business goals," said Knoppel. "I'm looking forward to working closely with our senior leadership and marketing teams to implement new sales objectives that ensure we are developing strategies to enhance all the products, programs, and services Events DC has to offer."

Throughout her career, Knoppel has demonstrated her ability to lead sales and marketing teams, develop and implement procedures that promote efficiency, identify and leverage industry trends and new strategic opportunities, all while ensuring she is delivering high-quality service to her customers.

She has been a part of the Events DC team since 2018, and before joining the organization, she served as Director of Sales, Services, and Marketing at the Baltimore Convention Center. As part of her ongoing commitment to professional development and giving back to the industry through networking and mentorship opportunities, Knoppel has been heavily involved with several industry associations including the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA), Convention Sales Professional International (CSPI), and others. Her leadership has been recognized with multiple awards and she is frequently asked to share her expertise at industry panels and events.

Knoppel received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maryland, College Park, and earned a certification from the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration Executive Leadership Program.

