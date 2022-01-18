BlockFi Expands Retail Suite with Two New Product Offerings BlockFi Personalized Yield is a bespoke offering available to clients with at least $3 million USD in crypto assets

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockFi, a crypto financial services company, is broadening its range of retail products to include BlockFi Personalized Yield (BPY), a portfolio product with flexible solutions tailored to each client's financial goals, and BlockFi Wallet (Wallet), where clients can easily buy, sell, and store crypto. Both BlockFi Personalized Yield and BlockFi Wallet will be available within the coming weeks in a phased launch.

"BlockFi aims to offer crypto wealth management solutions to all crypto enthusiasts, regardless of where they are on their crypto asset journey. The additions of Personalized Yield and Wallet ensure that we can support every segment of the crypto asset spectrum," said Zac Prince, CEO and Founder of BlockFi. "To give a sense of the rapid crypto adoption, five years ago less than 50% of people had even heard of Bitcoin in the U.S. Today, 90% of people have heard of cryptocurrencies more broadly. Looking to the future, I would wager that in the next five years crypto assets will be the norm for a well-balanced portfolio."

BlockFi Personalized Yield

BPY is available globally for current and prospective clients who commit at least $3 million USD in loaned crypto assets on the BlockFi platform. These clients will have access to a white-glove onboarding experience, and a designated client relationship manager to cater to their unique crypto asset needs. The benefits of this bespoke portfolio include negotiated crypto interest rates, competitive trading costs, term or open loan structure, customizable term length, and the ability to earn residual income to grow their wealth.

BlockFi Wallet

BlockFi Wallet is a new and easy way to buy, sell and store cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Assets held in Wallet will not earn crypto interest and will be securely stored with industry-leading custodians. All trading activity, accumulation of credit card rewards, and collateral transfers for loan products will occur in Wallet. The key benefits of a Wallet account include: no fee and no minimum balance requirements, ability to trade crypto assets, seamless connectivity to other products on the BlockFi platform, best-in-class client support, automatically generated tax documentation for U.S. clients, and safeguarded asset storage.

BlockFi Personalized Yield and BlockFi Wallet are the latest retail products available to BlockFi clients and enhance an already robust suite of crypto financial products, which includes BlockFi Loan , BlockFi Interest Account , and the world's first crypto rewards credit card, BlockFi Rewards Visa® Signature Credit Card .

About BlockFi

BlockFi is a new breed of financial services company. Founded in 2017 by Zac Prince and Flori Marquez, BlockFi is building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products to advance the overall digital asset ecosystem for individual and institutional investors.

Nothing contained in this announcement should be construed as a solicitation of an offer to buy or offer, or recommendation, to acquire or dispose of any security, commodity, investment or to engage in any other transaction. The information provided in this announcement is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation. This announcement is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where the publication or availability of the announcement is prohibited, by reason of that person's nationality, residence or otherwise.

Neither BlockFi nor any of its affiliates or representatives provide legal, tax or accounting advice. You should consult your legal and/or tax advisors before making any financial decisions.

Digital currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and crypto interest accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections. Learn more at BlockFi.com .

BlockFi Lending LLC NMLS ID#1737520 | BlockFi Trading LLC NMLS ID#1873137

