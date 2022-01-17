DiaStrong Telehealth Launches in North America

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DiaStrong, a telehealth service with a distinct focus on diabetes, became available to the public today with its official North American launch. Global Wellness Apps Inc. (GWA), the parent company of DiaStrong, is excited to announce the launch of its new telehealth subsidiary after the widespread success of The Diabetes App, a diabetes community application with over 18,000 members.

After the successful launch of The Diabetes App, GWA found a gap in the diabetes and pre-diabetes market - accessible diabetes care. Hence, DiaStrong was founded with the goal of providing accessible care and information to both diabetics and pre-diabetics.

"DiaStrong's purpose is to provide laser focussed care, offered by North America´s leading practitioners from all aspects of diabetes and pre-diabetes management in order to provide an unparalleled experience and assistance to all those affected by this chronic disease" explained Sean Zaboroski, the CEO of GWA.

With the hyper-focused niche of diabetes, DiaStrong offers telehealth services that are curated for diabetic and pre-diabetic patients, a population size of over 120 million in the United States alone. From lifestyle to medical care, DiaStrong has an array of experienced providers such as dieticians, certified diabetes educators, and more, enabling the patient to become a master of their diabetes management.

DiaStrong is fully virtual - the provider-to-patient experience is seamlessly handled through the telehealth platform. Video chats and phone calls are easily started by the press of a button. This accessible platform allows for patients to take control of their diabetes management and speak to a professional from the comfort of their home, office, or on their commute. Gone are the days of long wait times for appointments, waiting rooms in doctors' offices, and searching for the right professional. DiaStrong is fully equipped to handle all of these problems for the diabetic patient.

Without the barrier of entrance to care often in-place by physical medical spaces, DiaStrong looks forward to making virtual diabetes care an accessible and convenient option for pre-diabetes and diabetes patients.

