Protecht Hires Brian Arnone as Senior Vice President of Music and Mid-Market

PHOENIX, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protecht, an industry-leading provider of financial security solutions in the live event technology space, has announced the appointment of Brian Arnone as Senior Vice President of Music & Mid-Market.

Arnone is an accomplished executive in event ticketing technology and experiential marketing, logging over 25 years in the C-Suite and other key leadership roles. Prior to joining Protecht, Arnone served as President and CRO for Patron Technology, where he led the Sales, Marketing and Account Management teams. During his tenure from 2017-2020, Patron Technology completed nine acquisitions.

"Protecht is a natural home for Brian. Protecht is laser focused on tapping new technology to enhance the fans' ticket buying experience, and Brian has dedicated his career to forging collaborative relationships with ticketing partners and building the best-in-class internal teams to sell tickets and get fans in those coveted seats," said Protecht CEO Bryan Derbyshire. "Working with Brian, ticketing partners will only further benefit by offering FanShield powered by Protecht ticket purchase protection and other proprietary solutions to their loyal customers."

As President and COO for ShowClix, Arnone drove significant revenue growth prior to its sale to PE firm Providence Strategic Growth. Arnone also made significant contributions while on senior leadership teams at MAXtix, Enta Ticketing, and Ticketfly, where he expanded the sales team to 50+ and hit record revenue goals each year. Early on, he honed his Client Services skills at Tickets.com, Ticketweb and Ticketmaster. Arnone also serves in a strategic advisor role for several companies focused on improving the operations for event organizers and their fans.

"I'm stoked to be on the Protecht team. There is this collective passion for people that drives everything we do in the company," said Arnone. "I whole-heartedly believe in that motivator. I've had the incredible fortune to be mentored by, lead and be in the service of some remarkable people. Protecht has some game-changers in the pipeline that I just cannot wait to share with partners."

"How lucky are we to be in an industry that helps deliver happiness to people? The power of a ticket." continued Arnone. I remember the Penguins beating the Ottawa Senators in second overtime to go to the Stanley Cup Final in '17. It was pure magical madness. Live events offer fans these indelible powerful moments…that's why I want to continue to find ways to improve this industry."

A self-professed conversationalist, Arnone and his family reside in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and when not cheering on the Penguins, Pirates and Steelers from his seats, he enjoys traveling the world and sharing adventures with his family. You might also spot Arnone in the merch line at some of his favorite concerts including Wilco, The National, Lucero, Arcade Fire and Radiohead.

Protecht's industry-leading, proprietary live event technology and consumer-facing suite of protection products support its B2B partners and offer ticketing platforms control over inventory, real-time data reporting, additional lines of revenue, fraud prevention tools, and fan engagement through enhancements like an improved checkout flow and upgraded security. Protecht's secure and versatile payment processing gateway offers a rich selection of integration tools and a developer-centric API.Their leadership team is rooted by extensive experience in fraud protection, payments, insurance, and technology. Protecht's Fanshield platform offers ticket protection throughout the live event space. Their technology integrates into leading ticketing platforms to help protect ticket purchases. They've teamed up with strategic partners to deliver a licensed insurance product, cost-effectively protecting event attendees from potential lost ticket costs due to covered unforeseen circumstances.

