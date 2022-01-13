To maximize protection against COVID, use a 3M N95

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Omicron variant spreads rapidly, 3M has been providing information about 3M N95 respirators – where to buy them, how to ensure a proper fit, and why they are considered the standard for protection.

3M Aura Series Particulate Respirator 9205+, N95

3M N95s available nationwide for consumers and for essential workers

"As we have throughout the pandemic, 3M is committed to making sure everyone who needs an N95 has access," said Raymond Eby, President of 3M's Personal Safety Division. "3M's N95 respirators are NIOSH-approved and filter out at least 95% of airborne particles, including those that may contain viruses."

"Fit matters. N95s need to be worn correctly to protect effectively," said Dr. Nikki Vars McCullough, Vice President and respiratory protection leader at 3M. "Respirators must seal to your face to direct inhaled and exhaled air through the filter. They are designed to fit a wide-range of faces and move with your face as you talk."

3M N95s are available at all major retailers and online platforms--and for occupational users through medical and industrial distributors. 3M is the largest manufacturer of N95 respirators in the U.S., with manufacturing plants in South Dakota and Nebraska.

When purchasing N95 respirators, be sure you are buying from a reputable seller. 3M has been partnering with law enforcement to help combat fraud and counterfeiting in connection with our products and COVID. To date, we have helped seize more than 55 million counterfeit respirators. More resources to help find authentic products are at 3m.com/covidfraud.

3M N95 disposable cup-shape respirator

Follow this simple guide to help you put on and wear a 3M disposable respirator correctly.

Follow these tips to help you correctly put on, take off and wear a flat-fold 3M respirator.

Follow these tips to put on, take off and wear your 3M disposable cup-shape respirator.

