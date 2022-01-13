LMS365 to Showcase Learning Solution at World of Concrete

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: LMS365 will be exhibiting at World of Concrete for the first time, offering demos to attendees.

WHAT: At the booth, attendees will be able to try out LMS365 and learn how to transform their existing Microsoft ecosystem into a powerful learning environment for their essential workforce.

LMS365 helps organizations in the commercial construction, concrete and masonry industries keep up-to-date with industry requirements/regulations and time management. Additional benefits for the industry include:

Ensuring employees are up to date with industry requirements by tracking training progress and completion

Automating compliance training through SharePoint and Microsoft Teams

Showcasing accurate documentation for OSHA, Silica, Safety and PPE training

Providing mobile access to frontline workers through the LMS365 Mobile App

As the only learning management platform that integrates directly into Microsoft 365, LMS365 provides a modern, integrated learning experience within Microsoft Teams, SharePoint and Mobile.

WHEN: World of Concrete will take place January 18 – 20, 2022

WHERE: The show will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. LMS365's booth will be located in the North Hall at booth #N2679.

About LMS365

LMS365 has 1000+ enterprise and public customers with over 4 million users. 50+ trusted partners have implemented the solution in more than 40 countries, with customers in all sectors, and deployments ranging from a few hundred employees to 50,000+ employees. LMS365, a Microsoft Preferred Solution, is one of the fastest-growing cloud-based learning platforms in the market today. LMS365 provides a modern, integrated, and familiar learning experience as learning is now made possible within Microsoft Teams, Mobile, and SharePoint Online. LMS365 is fast to install, highly configurable, easy to use, and fully integrated with the rest of your digital workplace, including Microsoft 365, SharePoint & Teams. Website: https://LMS365.com

Media Contact

Jennifer Janes

Marketing Manager, LMS365

jj@lms365.com

SOURCE LMS365