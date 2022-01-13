Lithium South Development Corporation: Additional 2,400 Hectares Acquired at Hombre Muerto

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt: OGPQ) is pleased announce it has acquired key ground situated near the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina, on one of the world's premium salars.

The Sophia I, II and III non-contiguous claim blocks are located approximately 5 kilometers north of the Alba Sabrina claim, and total 2,400 hectares. The areas will provide a potential water source and a location for anticipated future plant and processing facilities. This will eliminate the need for the Company to locate any future development on current salar locations.

About Lithium South

Lithium South is focused on developing the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), located on the Hombre Muerto Salar, a major lithium-producing salar in Argentina. The property is adjacent to land under development by the Korean multinational corporation POSCO, which acquired the ground from Galaxy Resources Ltd. for US $280 million. The Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the HMN Li Project in 2019, utilizing conventional evaporation extraction.

The Company is evaluating conventional evaporation as a process method, and Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) as an alternative method. In addition, the Company is planning to potentially expand the known resource by drilling various areas of interest identified in a recent TEM survey. The Company is awaiting approval of drill permits currently under review by the Mining Secretariat in Salta, Argentina.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk

President and Chief Executive Officer

Investors / Shareholders call 855-415-8100 / website: www.lithiumsouth.com

