FBSciences' SuperSede™ Line Named One of Seed World's Top Ten Most Innovative Products of 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FBSciences' SuperSede™ line of seed treatment products has been named one of Seed World's top ten most innovative products of 2021. In choosing the winners, Seed World considered impact on ROI for growers as well as societal impact, market potential, and the uniqueness of the product in the marketplace. Seed World named the winners "potential game-changers", highlighting the innovative qualities of each product.

The SuperSede line is a line of crop-specific nutrition plus biostimulant seed treatment products, and includes SuperSede Corn, Small Grains, Soybean, and Cotton, with Peanut and Potato to come. The SuperSede products bring together the power of FBSciences' highly bioactive and concentrated biostimulant FBS Transit® with specific nutrients that work as a synergistic catalyst to add propulsion to the crop and maximize the genetic potential of seed within a growing environment, driving faster, more consistent germination. FBS Transit's high level of bioactivity and concentration allows for the consistent performance and low use rates crucial for seed treatment, where space on the seed is at a premium.

FBSciences has a long history with seed treatment research and innovation. With more than 1600 trials over 15 years of research, 40% of which focused on seed treatment, FBSciences has proven the impact of their technologies and products. For example, in a recent bioassay on cotton, a notoriously difficult crop in early season, seeds treated with SuperSede Cotton showed a 96.6% germination rate, compared to 83.0% for the control.

"We believe that SuperSede, and biostimulants as a wider input category, will change the way growers and seed companies approach their seed treatment decisions," said Courtenay Wolfe, Chair and CEO of FBSciences. "By prioritizing consistent, positive performance with sustainable, climate-smart formulations, FBSciences' SuperSede line leads the way in maximizing the genetic potential of the seed and delivering ROI for growers while transforming agriculture sustainably."

About FBSciences

FBSciences is a global leader in the innovation and commercialization of climate-smart biologicals for agriculture and turf. Their naturally derived, proprietary technologies are the foundation for their biostimulant, biopesticide, and fertilizer product lines. With over 100 million dollars in commercial success and more than 1600 independent and university studies over 15 years, FBSciences has proven their technologies and products increase quality and nutrient density, improve stress mitigation and recovery, produce healthier plants and higher yields, and increase utilization of other crop inputs. Their sustainable products provide measurable benefits to the environment, including an increase in nitrogen use efficiency, leading to N 2 O emissions reduction, decreased nitrogen runoff, and increased carbon sequestration. With an opportunity for meaningful impact on every managed acre, FBSciences is committed to harnessing the power of nature to transform agriculture globally. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and learn more at www.fbsciences.com.

