Dvon Williams Named Chief Communications Officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization in the United States, has announced Dvon Williams as Chief Communications Officer (CCO). Williams will lead external and internal communications, thought leadership and influencer relations. She will spearhead developing and executing an integrated communications strategy that will successfully reinforce BBBSA's brand strategy and mission to make a lasting impact on the lives of young people through mentorship.

An accomplished communications professional, Williams brings expertise in public relations, media, strategic brand positioning, thought leadership and executive visibility. Williams, who is Black and Latina, also brings a personal passion for serving youth, especially reaching communities of color, efforts she's been committed to throughout her career in both the nonprofit and agency sectors. Her diverse personal and professional experience will be a significant asset in transforming BBBSA's broader public profile, engaging influential leaders, talent, media and aligning the organization's message and position within the Big Brothers Big Sisters' network and external audiences.

"I am fortunate enough to have experienced the powerful impact mentorship can have on one's life. My mentors continue to provide support, advice, and leadership that guide me today," said Dvon Williams, chief communications officer, BBBSA. "It is because of this personal experience that I am excited to join BBBSA and amplify the work being done across the country to bring life-changing mentoring opportunities to all young people."

Prior to joining BBBSA, Williams spent over a decade of her career building brand awareness and affinity for some of the top national non-profit brands in the country. She previously served as Senior Director, PR and Celebrity Relations at National 4-H Council where she established a dedicated PR and influencer relations team managing media and talent relations as well as reputation management and positioning. Her leadership advanced the brand's visibility into mainstream media and expanded its network of spokespeople to include diverse and representative voices for the long-standing organization.

Williams also held positions at Boys & Girls Clubs of America where she led the development and execution of BGCA's Back-to-School campaign resulting in significant media visibility and increased cause marketing efforts that continue today. Her experience with these organizations as well as with Edelman PR have won industry recognition from MarCom Awards, Public Relations Society of America and Fast Company.

"I'm excited to welcome Dvon to the BBBSA family as we move into our next chapter of growth and impact. She brings a wealth of communications experience, strategic storytelling ability, and personal passion to help elevate our powerful story of youth mentorship," said Artis Stevens, president and CEO, BBBSA. "Under Dvon's leadership, we will expand our efforts to promote and advocate the impact of Big Brothers Big Sisters and mentorship nationwide."

Williams will remain based in the Washington D.C. area with her husband and two children. She is an alumna of George Mason University and member of ColorComm, a business community for women of color in the communications industry. Williams also volunteers her time as a mentor providing marketing and communications expertise to Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) women-owned, small businesses in her community.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Big Brothers Big Sisters of America