Capchase Now Available in the AWS Activate Console

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capchase, a New York-based provider of non-dilutive capital, announced today that it is featured in the AWS Activate Exclusive Offers program. This means that startups building on AWS that are members of AWS Activate can now access customized, discounted offers on Capchase's Recurring Revenue Financing and Expense Financing solutions directly through the AWS Activate Console.

Capchase provides non-dilutive capital for recurring-revenue companies. Its proprietary CapScore™ helps companies forecast their next 12 months' worth of revenue and make that revenue available for immediate use – powering growth initiatives without diluting founder ownership. Inclusion in the Activate Exclusive Offers program recognizes Capchase's Revenue Financing product as a solution that is important to the growth of the startups building and scaling their companies on AWS. The offer is available to startups in the US, UK and Spain.

"Capchase is proud to be featured in the AWS Activate Exclusive Offers program," said Miguel Fernandez, co-founder and CEO of Capchase. "Like AWS, we are dedicated to helping startups grow and succeed at every stage of their journey. Capchase was created to solve a simple, yet persistent problem faced by nearly all startup founders: the need for financing that is fast, flexible, supports long-term growth and doesn't require giving up ownership. We are truly committed to our clients' success and hope to support many more startups in the AWS Activate Program to further their own growth."

AWS Activate is a free program designed exclusively for startups that provides tools, resources, and support to help startups build and grow their business. Benefits include free AWS credits, AWS technical support, mentorship, pre-built infrastructure templates, and so much more. All of these benefits can be accessed from the Activate Console. To join AWS Activate, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/activate/.

Chris Federspiel, co-founder and CEO of Blackthorn commented: "Capchase is the financial partner we needed two years ago, and I wish I found them sooner. They've allowed us to scale ahead of revenue, helping us build a financial model incorporating headcount, expenses, and revenue, with great communication and trust."

About Capchase

Capchase is a platform for recurring-revenue companies to secure non-dilutive capital. Founded in Boston, MA in 2020, the company provides financing by bringing future expected cash flows to the present day – thereby extending an immediate line of credit. Companies that work with Capchase are able to secure funding that is fast, flexible, and doesn't dilute their ownership.

