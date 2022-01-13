Break Free NYFW: the Merging of Mental Health & Fashion

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Break Free NYFW, a runway show with a cause, announces their NYFW debut on Monday, February 14th, 2022.

Is it too big a stretch to merge the conversation of mental health and recovery with fashion? Alexandra Nyman of LadyCat , whose premiere collection, Therapy, was inspired by her brother's struggle with Bi-polar Disorder, doesn't think so.

LadyCat is spearheading a show during NYFW called Break Free . Described as an immersive runway experience of art, design, and fashion dedicated to raising awareness around mental health & addiction, Nyman is excited to be sharing this showcase with five other extraordinary designers: Zephyr , Jacqueline City Apparel , Love Disorder , Wu-Sah , and Adorn Your Clothes.

Kelsey, the creative mind behind Zephyr, and is a proudly queer, disabled, designer, who creates magic in the Pacific Northwest. Over the past year she's focused full-time on healing from cptsd, including discovering and understanding her dissociative disorder.

Jacqueline City is a 24 year old disabled fashion designer and CEO of Jacqueline City Apparel. City suffers from dysautonomia and POTS as well as heart disease and PTSD. Despite her health challenges, Jacqueline City continued to pursue her art and created Jacqueline City Apparel - a sustainable, vegan clothing line with inclusive sizing and affordable prices.

Love Disorder's mission is to inform society about mental health issues while teaching how to become aware & accepting of the disorders challenging the world today.

Svetlana Chernienko is a Canadian-American Mental Health advocate, activist, and TV-news contributor. As of this year, Svetlana will be working on her eco-sustainable fashion line, Wu-Sah, and striving to reach a bigger audience to shed as much light on Mental Health Awareness as she possibly can.

Adorn Your Clothes© is a place that allows you to love and adorn your clothes however you like. We hope as you adorn and reinvent your clothes, you will cherish it in your wardrobe longer, send less clothes to landfills, and stop global warming together.

A portion of the proceeds from this showcase will go to the nonprofit organization, 10,000 Beds , which was founded by Jean Krisle. Krisle has worked within the recovery community to develop long-standing relationships with donors and leaders from across the world.

Like Nyman's first showcase, Therapy, Break Free has garnered the support of many influencers. Like YouTuber Gabi DeMartino , breast cancer survivor Christine Handy , and sober model Jenn Ancelin .

