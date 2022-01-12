SteelCloud Named Amongst "2021 Top 10 Endpoint Solution Providers" by GRC Outlook Magazine

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC, a STIG and CIS compliance automation software developer, announced today that it has been selected as one of the "Top 10 Endpoint Solution Providers for 2021" by GRC Outlook Magazine.

GRC Outlook compiled a list of some of the most innovative and creative endpoint security solution providers that will defend your endpoints and perform your business operations without worrying about the ever-evolving threats.

SteelCloud empowers commercial enterprises, DoD/government customers, and systems integrators/consultants with automated policy compliance solutions. SteelCloud software ensures that security controls are easily hardened around each customer application stack, thereby building the strong foundation for a secure environment. In production, the SteelCloud software is used to eliminate drift and keep workstations and servers in compliance with industry benchmarks and organizational mandates. The result is faster implementation and higher systems availability. While federal IT security teams must comply with the technical testing and hardening framework represented by the STIGs, SteelCloud's software also automates CIS controls for state/local and commercial customers.

To see the full Top 10 list, visit: https://grcoutlook.com/endpoint-solution-providers/

About GRC Outlook Magazine

GRC Outlook Magazine, a team of industry veterans, editors, and cybersecurity specialists are on a constant quest to portray the best and the most innovative security solutions available in the industry so that you don't' have to take the trouble of finding the finest technology partner. In addition, our print and digital magazine provide CIOs and CISOs viewpoints on the latest security and compliance trends that are existing in the industry. https://grcoutlook.com/

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud develops STIG and CIS compliance software for government customers and those technology providers that support the government. Our products automate policy and security remediation by reducing the complexity, effort, and expense of meeting government security mandates. SteelCloud has delivered security policy-compliant solutions to enterprises worldwide, simplifying implementation and ongoing security and compliance support. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674–5500 or info@steelcloud.com. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com

View original content:

SOURCE SteelCloud LLC