ROTM Report Press Release

CRMNEXT Announces Release of the 2021 Right On The Money Contest Report

NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRMNEXT, Inc, a global CRM solution provider for financial services, is excited to announce release of the 2021 Right On The Money report, featuring an overview of the institutional and individual winners as well as the top 10 nominees in each category, alongside some eye-opening industry stats.

The Right On The Money contest recognizes the heroic efforts creating remarkable change in their communities.

The Right On The Money contest recognizes financial institutions and individuals whose heroic efforts are creating remarkable change in their communities. ROTM 2021 was only the second time this annual contest—presented by CRMNEXT and co-sponsored this year by CU Sol and America's Credit Union Museum—has taken place. We received 97 submissions, more than double the inaugural year.

We congratulate the winners of 2021's contest and look forward to recognizing more of the community enhancing work being done in the financial industry with 2022's Right On The Money Contest.

Find the 2021 Right On The Money report here.

Contact:

Kristina Keene

Marketing Manager

CRMNEXT

kristina.keene@crmnext.com

M:801-232-4925

