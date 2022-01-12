Play It Forward DAO Unveils $PIF Token Launch Auction

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Play It Forward is excited to share the details of the $PIF Token Launch Auction (TLA)—the first Guild/Play-to-Earn TLA in 2022. Play It Forward's priority is for a fair, community-first launch and have decided to conduct their auction on Copper Launch on 19 January 2022.

The Play It Forward token, $PIF, will be available via Copper Launch

From inception, Play It Forward DAO has made its commitment to a more streamlined, user-friendly, inclusive Metaverse crystal clear. In just 6 months, Play It Forward have built a community of over 40,000 participants and more than 3,000 scholars (among the largest guilds globally) across multiple games (Axie Infinity, Thetan Arena, Pegaxy).

Play It Forward is steadfast in their mission to redefine Play-to-Earn by enabling a Plug-and-Play Metaverse for guilds and players. Now, investors finally have an opportunity to invest in Play It Forward Tokens ($PIF) and share in the upside as the platform, guild, and Treasury grows.

Details of the $PIF Token Launch Auction

Auction Link: https://copperlaunch.com/auctions/0xda724fa0Da9c7A17BdFB5e970Ba26b75588C5E4a

Start Date: 19 January 2022, 1pm UTC / 9pm GMT+8

End Date: 22 January 2022, 1pm UTC / 9pm GMT+8

Sale Duration: 3 days (72 hours)

Platform: CopperLaunch.com

Minimum Purchase Amount: None

Accepted Currencies: USDC, WETH, DAI

Blockchain: ERC-20

PIF holders will benefit from multiple token accrual mechanisms:

Growing Guild revenues across our markets and varied game scholarships

Increasing P2E Board platform revenue from guilds and players using our premium tools and services

Appreciation of Treasury NAV via early stage investments in GameFi governance tokens and NFTs

Active Treasury management from buybacks using DAO revenues and price support in times of weakness

About Play It Forward DAO

Play It Forward DAO is the unique combination of a guild management platform (P2E Board) and a large-scale guild of 3,000+ scholars (PIF Guild). Allowing broad access to Play-to-Earn gaming, PIF DAO is positioned to be the growth engine of a Plug-and-Play Metaverse. We are an ecosystem where participants can track their performance across all games and build up immutable profiles for the pursuit of opportunities. Play It Forward, Play-to-Earn made easy.

Play It Forward DAO Social Media Links:

Website: https://playitfwd.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PIF_DAO

Discord: https://discord.gg/pif-dao

Telegram: https://t.me/PIF_DAO

Facebook: https://facebook.com/PIF.DAO

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/pif-dao

