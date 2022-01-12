PLANOLY Introduces New Instagram Reels Planner with Virtual Event Series

PLANOLY Presents: Reels Resolutions will offer an inside look at how top brands achieve growth through video-first social content

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLANOLY, an industry-leading social content planner trusted by over five million users, is excited to announce a free virtual event series, PLANOLY Presents: Reels Resolutions. From embracing trends to create viral video content to mastering the art of building an on-camera presence, workshop partners will teach attendees how to incorporate video-first social content into a high-growth social media strategy.

PLANOLY Presents: Reels Resolutions focuses on the power of video content on social media.

"Instagram is doubling down on video in 2022 and marketers should be too," says Teresa Day, President of PLANOLY. "With the launch of PLANOLY's Instagram Reels Planner and upcoming video workshop series, we're making it easier than ever to create and schedule video content."

Starting on January 19th, 2022, join PLANOLY for five weeks of free virtual social media workshops led by recognized marketers and brand builders. Find the full schedule listed below.

Let's Get Reel: In Conversation with Instagram Tastemakers ( January 19 @ 12:00 p.m. EST ) - Katie Sturino , Founder of Megababe, Daniel Sanchez of Instagram, and Social Media Consultant, Candace Marie

Personify Your Product: Humanize Your Brand Through Social Video ( January 26 @ 12:00 p.m. EST ) - Zaria Parvez of Duolingo

Find Your (Re)Purpose : Utilizing Social Video Content Across Channels ( February 2 @ 1:00 p.m. EST ) - Gabby Phi of INKA

Make Moves: Transitions, Trends, and Tips for Social Video ( February 9 @ 12:00 p.m. EST ) - Courtney Park , Founder of Cultivate Social

It's Reels Easy: Using PLANOLY's Reels Planner ( February 16 @ 12:00 p.m. EST ) - Phoebe Sherman , CEO of Girl Gang Craft

While Reels is broadly recognized as the biggest contributor to engagement growth on Instagram, until recently there was no convenient way to plan and schedule Reels as part of a larger social media strategy. The introduction of PLANOLY's Reels Planner allows premium users to visually plan and organize video content, select cover photos for Reels, and set reminders for when it's time to post.

RSVP here to reserve your spot for PLANOLY Presents: Reels Resolutions.

About PLANOLY

PLANOLY is the industry-leading social content planner trusted by over 5 million users to visually plan, schedule and measure performance across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest. PLANOLY is beautifully crafted to be simple, clean and easy to use. PLANOLY believes firmly in inclusivity and is thrilled to pave the way for brands, businesses and individuals of all backgrounds to carry out their digital marketing strategies seamlessly. To learn more, visit www.planoly.com, or follow @PLANOLY on Instagram.

