Man Loses 140 Lbs in One Year, During Height of the Pandemic

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A New Year's diet resolution to lose weight can take on added importance as COVID-19 continues to put those who are obese at increased risk for severe illness and death. For Will Johnson—who weighed more than 500 pounds—losing 140 pounds over the last year started with losing 13 pounds in his first week and never looking back.

Everything changed when a friend told Will he was going to join the HMR Program. After he looked into it, Will volunteered to do it with him. "I've always been a big guy," notes Will. "I've dealt with high blood pressure since high school, and was diagnosed as a diabetic in 2015. I had given up hope on losing weight, but I joined to encourage my friend."

For Will, his love for his wife and their mutual love for Disney World gave him the motivation he needed. "On our last trip in 2019, I was too big to fit on the rides with her, so we couldn't even sit together," said Will. "I could see how much it upset her, and I got to the point where I didn't want to go back there, to a place I loved, because of my weight."

As a program ranked as a Best Diet for Fast Weight Loss by U.S. News & World Report for the past 7 years, Will was able to see results quickly on the HMR diet, which kept him motivated to keep going. In addition to the structured diet, Will found his own source of accountability through the community with thousands of other HMR members; support he says is needed, especially during the rough times.

Medical Motivation

Since losing weight, Will is off many of his medications, or the doses have been cut.1 He says, "I'm completely off insulin. I don't have as much back pain or knee issues, and I can walk longer distances without needing a break to catch my breath."

Learning a New Way to Live

Will says he had to unlearn a lot of old behaviors, and he's learning new ways to look at food "It's exciting to try new things. Who would order ratatouille over a ribeye? This guy, though I wouldn't have before." Another big change for Will? "Now, water is my main beverage, when just over a year ago, I'd consume a gallon of juice a day."

A Different Disney World

For Will's 40th birthday this year, he wanted to go back to Disney World with his wife, and go on the rides with her by his side. He explains, "This is the first time since we've been married that I didn't need a seat belt extender on the plane." He adds, "I can do things now that I haven't been able to do. This program has saved my life."

