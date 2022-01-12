Lin Health Now Offers Telehealth Access to Accurately Diagnose Patients with Chronic Pain, Powered by SteadyMD <span class="legendSpanClass">Now patients can digitally connect with a doctor for a chronic pain diagnosis and behavioral health care plan</span>

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lin Health , a digital behavioral health platform catering to patients with chronic pain, today announced that it will be working with SteadyMD, a B2B telehealth technology platform, and clinician workforce provider, to offer accurate diagnoses for patients with chronic pain and provide behavioral-health-based treatment options. The care plans are tailored to address patient-specific triggers for pain to reduce pain and significantly improve the patient's quality of life.

Lin Health is a digital behavioral health platform for chronic pain management.

Lin Health members now have access to SteadyMD's best-in-class medical staff via telemedicine. SteadyMD providers are specially trained to utilize the ICD-11 pain diagnosis protocol, which represents a change in how pain is medically understood and diagnosed, to include a new top-level diagnostic category, Primary Pain. Members will receive a personalized pain relief care plan based on SteadyMD's pain assessment. This represents a massive stride forward by bringing science-informed, evidence-based, accessible, affordable, and effective treatment for chronic pain.

"This new offering is a game-changer," said Abigail Hirsch, PhD, clinical psychologist and Lin Health co-founder. "While the scientific research is clear that most long-term pain can be reversed with a proper diagnosis and care plan, this represents the first nationally available option for the diagnosis and treatment of primary pain."

While chronic pain has been misdiagnosed and mistreated for decades, Lin Health recognizes the importance of a correct diagnosis for patients and will reference the new classification in ICD-11 for primary chronic pain. SteadyMD will give patients the attention they deserve and strive to understand their entire medical history to provide an accurate diagnosis. Once diagnosed, each user's pain management program is specifically tailored to their condition and addresses the following: anxiety, depression, stress, movement, pain education, sleep, diet, and other aspects of people's lives that are affected by pain.

"Together, Lin Health and SteadyMD have developed an accessible and highly effective care model to help millions of Americans treat their symptoms without the use of potentially dangerous prescription medications," said Dr. Josh Emdur, chief medical officer at SteadyMD. "Chronic pain patients no longer have to suffer and can be empowered with tools and treatments that are now at their fingertips. This is a huge step in the right direction and as more research becomes available, Lin Health and SteadyMD will update their care plans accordingly."

Lin Health currently serves people with chronic pain in all 50 states and coordinates telehealth visits via partnerships with multiple telemedicine networks. To learn more about Lin Health, visit lin.health .

About Lin Health

Lin Health is a digital behavioral health platform for chronic pain management, providing members with a care support team to help navigate a personalized integrative care approach. It provides an integrated,connected, curated and customizable digital care solution to help deliver this approach at scale in a way that the current health system cannot. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv and Denver.

About SteadyMD

SteadyMD powers high-quality telehealth experiences for digital health companies, labs, pharmacies, employers, and other healthcare innovators. The company offers a 50-state clinician workforce, clinical operations, legal and regulatory guidance, and world-class product and technology. For the doctors, nurses and therapists behind its telehealth platform, SteadyMD provides an opportunity to build an online practice in areas ranging from urgent care to mental health therapy. The company is licensed, operating and serving patients in all 50 U.S. states. Learn more about SteadyMD at https://www.steadymd.com .

